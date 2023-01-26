Fullstack Academy and Nexus at Michigan Engineering Partner to Train Qualified Tech Professionals in the Region

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced its partnership with Nexus at Michigan Engineering to provide tech training bootcamps specializing in data analytics, DevOps, artificial intelligence, fintech with blockchain, and business analytics to aspiring tech talent in Michigan. The live online part- and full-time tech bootcamps will equip students with the skills needed to fill the more than 8,700 available tech jobs across Michigan (Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget).

Michigan is a growing tech hub with the second-highest concentration of engineers in the country, particularly in Ann Arbor and Detroit. Additionally, Michigan is ranked one of the most innovative states in the country based on key factors such as R&D spending per capita, share of STEM professionals, and tech company density, according to WalletHub. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, & Budget projects that the state’s DevOps job market will grow 25.8% in the next 3-5 years, and its data analyst job market will grow 29.4% – faster than in the U.S. overall, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As a nationally recognized academic institution located in a growing tech hub, Nexus at Michigan Engineering offers lifelong learners the opportunity to advance their careers through flexible and highly accessible training programs, a mission that fully aligns with ours,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “We are honored to continue their tradition of teaching high-quality academics and preparing learners for some of the most in-demand jobs in the region, with notable companies such as Google, ServiceNow, Dynatrace, Magna International, and Blue Yonder looking to grow their tech teams.”

The University of Michigan is the latest academic institution to join Fullstack Academy’s growing university partnership program that aims to make accelerated live, online tech skills training available across the country. Fullstack partners with 20 other leading institutions including Caltech CTME, California Polytechnic State University, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest University.

“We are excited to be working with Fullstack Academy to add their top-notch bootcamps to our roster of more than 50 professional education certificate programs,” said Chris LaBelle, executive director of Nexus at Michigan Engineering. “Fullstack Academy will also join our legacy of over 50 years of industry collaboration, helping us broaden our scope of tech training as the industry grows exponentially.”

The U-M Tech Bootcamps do not require university enrollment or prior technical experience. Those interested in learning more about the bootcamps can sign up to receive more information here.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy, a Simplilearn company, is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevOps, and product management bootcamps. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women and non-binary students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About the University of Michigan

One of the nation’s top public universities, the University of Michigan has been a leader in research, learning and teaching for more than 200 years. With the highest research volume of all public universities in the country, U-M is advancing new solutions and knowledge in areas ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to driverless vehicle technology, social justice and carbon neutrality. Its main campus in Ann Arbor comprises 19 schools and colleges; there are also regional campuses in Dearborn and Flint, and a nationally ranked health system, Michigan Medicine. The university also boasts a world-renowned intercollegiate athletics program and has been the site of many important events in U.S. history, including JFK’s announcement of the Peace Corps, LBJ’s “Great Society” speech, and the clinical trials of the Salk polio vaccine. U-M’s alumni body is one of the largest in the world and includes a U.S. president, scientists, actors, astronauts and inventors.