MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.) Inc. Chooses One Inc to Transform Claims Payments

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that MSIG Holdings (U.S.A), Inc. has chosen the ClaimsPay® platform to transform the company's outbound payment process. The selection, which will represent one of the largest ClaimsPay implementations for a globally held client to date, will help MSIG diversify its payment options as well as rationalize its stateside payments infrastructure and associated costs.

MSIG insurers are part of a global network of operations and are members of the MS & AD Insurance Group. As part of a global initiative to providing leading insurance products, MSIG supports its clients with customized services and solutions by providing commercial P&C lines across all 50 U.S. states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The company has steadily grown its business across P&C risk and takes pride in its continuous efforts to provide the highest level of customer service. MSIG’s selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay supports these same efforts by facilitating an outbound payments process that will be simpler and more efficient for both the carrier and policyholders through a streamlined digital payments process.

“MSIG strives to use high-performing technology and provides expert support throughout our various lines of business. Our selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay technology will help create a superior payment experience by leveraging preferred digital channels and allowing payees to select from a host of payment options that will deliver payments quickly and safely,” said Jonathan Charters, VP & Deputy Chief Information Officer at MSIG. “As we continue to expand in the U.S., we believe now is the right time to launch this next phase using Guidewire’s accelerator to complete the implementation and we are excited to see the results.”

“ClaimsPay is flexible and robust, designed to digitize outbound payments for growing national carriers like MSIG who are focused on commercial P&C lines of business. They make a great addition to our existing national clients, who include more than half of the country’s largest carriers and more than 240 overall,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Mitsui/MSIG

MSIG insurers are part of a global network of operations and are members of the MS & AD Insurance Group, which is considered among the world’s top property and casualty insurance organizations. MSIG specializes in providing commercial property and casualty insurance products to its customers in the United States. MSIG also offers risk management services consisting of risk engineering and claims administration and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit our website at www.msigusa.com.

MSIG refers to the U.S. subsidiary insurers of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited, a member of MS & AD Insurance Group. The insurers, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc. are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. with offices at 15 Independence Boulevard, P.O. Box 4602, Warren, NJ 07059-0602, USA. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions.