Dremio Is Now Available as Part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announced that it is now available as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, a unified web-based dashboard operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that gives governance, risk, and compliance teams access to security and compliance information. AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights is supported on the Dremio Cloud – Enterprise Edition listing on AWS Marketplace.

Technology buying has become increasingly complex and time-consuming, as customers have more choices than ever before. In this environment, one of the best tools a purchasing team can have at their disposal is a trusted source of information from which to base their decisions.

“Dremio is excited to share our capabilities and credentials through AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, where AWS Marketplace customers can accelerate the vendor selection process with a repository of responses to many of their questions,” said Roger Frey, vice president of business development at Dremio. “With AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, customers have the knowledge they need to make technology decisions faster, and with more confidence."

AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights simplifies third-party software risk assessments by compiling security and compliance information in a unified dashboard. It helps streamline the procurement process by granting access to data privacy and residency, application security and access control evidence made available by sellers. AWS Config and AWS Audit Manager provide automated evidence refreshing, allowing continuous compliance monitoring. Using AWS Artifact third-party reports (Preview), users can gain on-demand access to vendors’ compliance reports.

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio's lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio's fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on Github, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.