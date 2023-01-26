Nine Organizations Sign with MEDITECH’s Expanse MaaS Platform in Q4 2022

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The subscription-based MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS) solution is continuing to provide value and efficiency to organizations moving to the Expanse EHR. MEDITECH signed nine organizations to this cloud-based model in the fourth quarter of last year — a repeat of its third quarter success. Overall, 2022 saw an increase of 45% in the total number of organizations licensing MEDITECH's MaaS platform (compared to all previous years).

Redlands Community Hospital (Redlands, CA) is a 229-bed, independent not-for-profit, stand-alone facility located in Southern California that has been delivering quality healthcare since 1903. An award-winning organization, Redlands Community Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades for superior outcomes and is the only hospital in California to be listed among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023). The upgrade to Expanse will provide seamless integration across their care delivery settings, including acute, ambulatory, home care, and hospice.

“MEDITECH Expanse will enable us to provide even better care, gain greater efficiency and cost savings, and streamline workflows for providers,” said Redlands President and CEO James R. Holmes. “Our clinicians will have a greater ability to collaborate across specialties, with a convenient 'patients first' view designed for better diagnosis and treatment.”

Pioneer Medical Center (Meeker, CO) is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley for over 70 years. They will implement a single Expanse EHR across their hospital and family health clinics, replacing multiple other vendor systems. The organization also offers a wide array of industrial medicine services to local businesses. The MaaS model allowed Pioneer Medical Center to focus less on building a system and more on staff training and patient care.

Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital (Ste. Genevieve, MO) is looking forward to deploying the full Expanse Electronic Health Record across their enterprise, including Home Health and Expanse Ambulatory across their primary and specialty care clinics. As they expand their OB/GYN services, they will also leverage MEDITECH’s Labor and Delivery solution to support these additional providers.The organization’s Oncology department has an active clinical research program with Missouri Baptist Hospital and Heartland Cancer Research CCOP.

Scotland County Hospital (Memphis, MO) is a non-profit district hospital with four hospital-based rural health clinics in Scotland, Clark, Knox, and Schuyler counties. As the only hospital in a five county area of Northeast Missouri, they saw an opportunity to extend their EHR’s reach across their community by integrating new solutions like Expanse Ambulatory, Oncology, and Labor and Delivery as part of their transition to Expanse.

Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, AL), operated by Tombigbee Healthcare Authority, provides over 30 health care services across multiple counties and communities in Central Alabama. They selected Expanse for its modern look and feel and fully integrated Ambulatory and Home Care solution, which will unite all of their care settings through an integrated, person-centered health record.

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago, IL) is a not-for-profit Catholic hospital and healthcare center serving the South Side community of Englewood, and is also the community’s largest employer. They see Expanse as a foundation for increasing patient engagement, enhancing quality care, and improving clinician efficiency through a mobile, enterprise-wide EHR. Taking advantage of sophisticated tools such as Surveillance and patient registries will enable the organization to leverage technology and reduce costs by eliminating unnecessary third-party applications.

Appling Healthcare (Baxley, Georgia) is a non-profit acute care medical facility that prides itself on providing big-city care with a small-town heart. Appling saw Expanse as the best offering in its journey to transforming healthcare and plans to leverage the modern, sophisticated cloud-based solution to deliver quality care and improve outcomes. Their Emergency Department is one of just six level IV Trauma centers in the state of Georgia.

In addition to its nine MaaS signings, several additional healthcare organizations also signed for Expanse in Q4, including Cherry County Hospital and Clinic (Valentine, NE). CCH is focused on providing personalized, quality, progressive healthcare services for the citizens of Valentine and surrounding communities. Their transition to Expanse was based around their goals of maintaining autonomy, ensuring operational excellence, and bringing together their hospital, clinics, and home care under a single EHR.

“Expanse will help our providers navigate patient records with ease and efficiency, decreasing the time we spend on administrative tasks and increasing the time we spend with patients,” said CCH Physician Champion Dr. Allegra M. Ponshock.

CNO Nancy Hicks-Arsenault noted the benefits CCH’s one record approach offers to patients: “With improved access to their own health records, patients can be more involved in healthcare decisions at their convenience and on an ongoing basis.”

As 2023 gets underway, MEDITECH continues to lead the industry in offering both flexible on-premise and cloud-hosting solutions, as well as cloud-native apps developed on the Google Cloud Platform. Visit ehr.meditech.com to learn more.

