FluentStream Announces Strategic Partnership with SkyComm Connect

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with SkyComm Connect (“SkyComm”), a leading communications provider in the mid-Atlantic region. Through this partnership, SkyComm customers will be upgraded to FluentStream’s advanced UC platform over the coming months. Additionally, SkyComm has become a FluentStream channel partner.

SkyComm, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and provides secure UCaaS, hosted VoIP, mobility and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) to thousands of end users.

“As technology and infrastructure demands continue to evolve, we wanted to ensure our customers have access to the most advanced business communication services available, and FluentStream exceeded our expectations,” said Joe Bauer, CEO, SkyComm Connect. “FluentStream’s offering along with its 24/7, US-based customer support is ideal for our customers. In fact, we were so impressed with its alignment with the small and midsize business community that we have also become a channel partner.”

FluentStream provides a customizable communication platform that offers 100+ features, including cloud-based calling, remote system administration and analytics, and the ability to integrate with widely used software tools like Salesforce, making it possible for FluentStream customers to thrive from any location or device. Additionally, FluentStream’s services can be managed from a convenient, easy-to-use web portal that empowers customers to enable services and set their preferences. This level of flexibility and control gives customers the freedom to customize their communication services based on the needs of their employees and their businesses.

One of our growth strategies involves forging strategic partnerships with regional service providers that prioritize the needs of small and midsize organizations,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “SkyComm has a proven track record of providing premium communication services and support to its customers for over 15 years. We are honored and excited to carry forward SkyComm’s standard of excellence.”

About SkyComm Connect

SkyComm Connect is a licensed U.S. VoIP service provider that has become an integral part of our community serving businesses since 2007. Our mission is to deliver full featured, next generation business communications services to our valued customers with the highest degree of value, integrity, service, and support. For more information, visit https://skycommconnect.com/.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.