Tia and Cedars-Sinai Come Together to Expand and Enhance Comprehensive Care for Women Across Los Angeles

Tia, the modern medical home for women, announced that it is teaming up with Cedars-Sinai, one of California's leading health systems, to expand access to primary and specialty care for women across Los Angeles. Together, the two healthcare leaders will provide and enhance high-quality physical, mental and reproductive healthcare for more than 100,000 women throughout the Los Angeles region.

Tia also opened its second Los Angeles-area clinic, in Santa Monica, in collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, following the success of its first local clinic in Silver Lake in 2021. Tia will partner with Cedars-Sinai to open additional clinics this year in Pasadena, Studio City and Culver City.

The new collaboration seeks to provide new comprehensive care options for women. Research shows that almost half of women nationwide do not have a stable relationship with a primary care physician for routine preventive care, and that many women have delayed basic healthcare services during the pandemic.

“Cedars-Sinai and Tia share a common vision to elevate women’s healthcare by expanding access to high-quality, comprehensive care,” said Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai. “As a national leader in women’s health, we are pleased to continue elevating options for our patients. We look forward to making primary and specialty care services available to more women in the community.”

Tia’s signature “Whole Woman, Whole Life” care model blends virtual and in-person services, fusing primary care, mental health, and gynecological care with wellness services like acupuncture in one integrated experience. Cedars-Sinai will provide specialty care for patients through its high-quality network of specialty providers and inpatient services. Cedars-Sinai has distinguished itself as one of the top providers for women’s healthcare in a number of important specialties, including women’s heart health, obstetrics, women’s cancer and minimally invasive gynecological surgery. By connecting these and other programs to Tia’s comprehensive women’s primary care model, the organizations will provide Los Angeles women with coordinated and connected care.

“Creating a new standard of care for women requires building bridges with leading health systems. That's why we're thrilled to team up with the renowned women’s health leader Cedars-Sinai, one of the top hospitals in California and the nation,” said Carolyn Witte, co-founder and CEO of Tia. “Together we’ll not only expand access to comprehensive women’s healthcare in a market with major primary care and OB-GYN shortages, but we’ll also work together to defragment women’s health by integrating primary and specialty, virtual and in-person, and outpatient and inpatient care. With Cedars-Sinai’s unmatched commitment to clinical quality, compassion and innovation, I’m confident that we can make healthcare work better for women and our communities.”

The close clinical and technical integration between the two independent organizations will include:

Shared clinical leadership between Cedars-Sinai & Tia, with Cedars-Sinai medical directors and high-quality specialists working hand-in-hand with Tia medical directors and providers

Shared clinical protocols and care coordination to ensure consistency between primary and specialty care and seamless clinical collaboration and referrals for providers and patients

Coordinated measurement of and improvement on quality metrics that enable Cedars-Sinai and Tia to work together to improve patient outcomes and women's healthcare standards

Deep technical integration that in the future will enable shared clinical notes, medical records, care coordination, and quality data reporting to drive better outcomes and experience for both patients and providers.

Tia has grown rapidly over the last year and now has operations in California, New York and Arizona. Cedars-Sinai is the third major health system to work directly with Tia. The company recently announced a deal with UCSF Health to open 10 clinics in the Bay Area, and previously signed a deal with CommonSpirit to also launch clinics, with the first opening in Phoenix in November 2021. The company closed a $100 million financing in 2021, representing one of the largest for a healthcare company focused on women.

About Tia

Founded in 2017 by Carolyn Witte and Felicity Yost, Tia is the modern medical home for women. The company is trailblazing a new paradigm for women’s healthcare that treats women as whole people vs. parts or life stages. Blending in-person and virtual care services, Tia’s “Whole Woman, Whole Life” care model fuses gynecology, primary care, mental health and evidence-based wellness services to treat women comprehensively. By making women’s health higher quality and lower cost, Tia makes women healthier, providers happier, and the business of care delivery stronger — setting a new standard of care for women everywhere. For more information, visit www.asktia.com. Tia, Inc. provides administrative services to Tia Medical Group, P.C and Gynecology Integrative Women’s Care, P.C., which are independently owned by licensed physicians.