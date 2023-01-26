Boston Mutual Life Partners with Majesco to Enhance Customer Experience

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Boston Mutual Life, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, has selected Majesco to modernize its core business platform and advance customer experience and engagement.

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families. With offices in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, it is dedicated to acting in the best interest of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities.

“ By partnering with Majesco, we’re able to transform our business and legacy solutions that will offer enhanced experiences for our policyholders, producers and employees,” says Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO, and President at Boston Mutual Life. “ We’re focused on doing what’s best for our stakeholders, so we’re excited to invest in advanced technology that enriches the customer experience and empowers us to leverage innovation to better support our mission to make it easier to do business with Boston Mutual Life.”

“ We are looking forward to partnering with Boston Mutual Life on their transformation journey,” says Adam Elster, CEO at Majesco. “ They have over 131 years of experience and success and continue to invest in solutions that keep them at the forefront of the industry. We are honored they selected Majesco to not only address their current needs but to also provide a foundation for innovation and enhance the customer experience of the future.”

