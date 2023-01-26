Lumos Joins the White House Initiative to Offer No-Cost Internet to Qualifying Families

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos, the region's fastest 100% Fiber Optic Internet company, is excited to announce a new ultra-high-speed Internet plan aimed at digital equity that, when paired with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal initiative that also gives qualifying families a $30 discount on their monthly Internet bill, will be free for eligible families.

Following the White House's announcement in May, Lumos has joined 20+ Internet service providers (ISPs) who have pledged to offer $30 monthly high-speed internet plans, which, for those households who qualify for ACP creates a zero-monthly-cost, 100 Mbps fiber internet plan. Lumos 100% Fiber Optic Internet enables the symmetrical speeds essential for today's applications. This initiative will make advanced Internet connectivity more accessible to many residents in the communities served by Lumos.

"We are thrilled to offer our reliable high-speed Internet to more families through this program," said Lumos CEO Brian Stading. "Our participation in the White House initiative, coupled with our focus on digital equity, highlight Lumos' commitment to bringing the best technology available in the communities we serve, providing an Internet strong enough to handle the demands of today and set families up to succeed tomorrow."

"We're working to close the digital divide in North Carolina, and that includes ensuring high-speed Internet is accessible and affordable for all," said Governor Roy Cooper. "The plan offered by Lumos will help more families get connected, so they have the tools to succeed in our increasingly digital society."

"The pandemic highlighted that broadband access is critical for basic needs, such as telehealth, education and telework," continued Stading. "All residents should have fast, equitable and reliable connectivity."

Lumos' commitment to digital equity parallels their goal of building a 100% Fiber Optic Network from the ground up for families, small businesses and communities – an Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future.

For information on ACP, please visit Lumos ACP.

About Lumos:

Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services, to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia and have recently announced expansion to South Carolina. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic Network from the ground up for families, small businesses and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com