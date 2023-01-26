Tour24 Names David Cohen as CFO, Announces Platform-Wide Deployment with AMLI Residential

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and provides leasing teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that it has been selected as the self-guided tour partner for AMLI Residential, and that financial industry veteran David Cohen has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. The Tour24 platform will be deployed across all AMLI residential communities, representing more than 25,000 units in nine cities.

“Today's residents require instant interaction, and they aren’t willing to wait to schedule tours or sign leases,” said Amanda Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at AMLI. “Tour24 has identified and solved a critical problem in the multifamily industry by allowing people to schedule tours within minutes - at times that work for them. Partnering together will radically improve AMLI’s ability to provide excellent customer experiences and increase the speed of getting people into our properties. We are committed to building the ‘AMLI FAMLI,’ and Tour24 gives us a massive advantage from the very first time a prospect reaches out to us.”

Georgianna W. Oliver, Founder and CEO of Tour24, says, “We are excited to be working with an elite multifamily company like AMLI, which has developed a national reputation for quality and innovation. This is a strong validation of our technology, our approach, and our ability to execute at the highest level. In addition, David joining the company will allow us to accelerate our growth in a way that benefits our investors, our partners, and our customers.”

To support this growth, Tour24 is also expanding the senior leadership team and is pleased to welcome David Cohen as Chief Financial Officer. David has the leadership skills and executive experience to facilitate expansion in 2023. Cohen most recently held the position of Director of Operations and Finance at The Vilna Shul, a Boston-based nonprofit center for Jewish arts and culture, where he professionalized the fast growing nonprofit organization. Prior to that role, David served as Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Midwood Capital Management, an independent investment firm focused on small-cap public equities that he founded in 2003. David also brings investment experience in later-state venture capital at GCC Investments and private equity at Berkshire Partners. He also worked at strategy consulting firms, The Parthenon Group and McKinsey & Company. David graduated summa cum laude with a BA in Political Science from Yale University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he was a Tuck Scholar.

Cohen says, “I am very excited to join this talented team that is so well-positioned to bring technology solutions to multi-family housing space not just in self-guided tours but also other solutions to automate the marketing and leasing process.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

ABOUT AMLI

AMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout the country. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core commingled institutional fund. AMLI currently owns and manages 72 apartment communities including 23,000 apartment homes and has approximately 5,000 additional apartment homes under development and/or in lease-up at 12 locations. AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Forty-seven AMLI communities are LEED®-certified, and forty-four communities are ENERGY STAR®-certified. More information is available at www.amli.com.