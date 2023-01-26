Deux Mains Partners with Mark “Billy” Billingham to Launch Premier Military-Inspired Accessories Collection

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deux Mains, the forward-thinking ethical fashion brand that offers sustainable luxury accessories handmade in Haiti, announced its first-ever collaboration with international television star, best-selling author and global humanitarian, Mark “Billy” Billingham.

The Deux Mains x Mark “Billy” Billingham Always a Little Further collection includes ten military-inspired leather travel accessories including the Billy Belt ($54), Iron Tight Toiletry Bag ($69) and Colonel CrossBody ($229), all handmade using full-grain finished leather sourced from one of the world’s most sustainable tanneries. The collection’s flagship product, the carry-on compliant Mission Essential Duffle Bag ($495), takes design cues from Billy’s military ‘grab bag,’ complete with multiple smart pockets, a separate shoe compartment and roomy interior.

Billy’s attention to detail is evident throughout the entire collection, from the solid brass hardware to the royal blue accents that match the color used on the SAS stable belt. His signature ALF emblem is also stamped into the leather.

“The spirit of the Haitian people embodies my, and the Special Air Service’s mantra, Always a Little Further,” says Billingham. “This collaboration is a reminder of that resilience and Deux Mains’ mission to create jobs, ensure safe working conditions and provide access to healthcare and education for the Haitian people.”

As a former UK Special Forces Sgt Major, celebrity bodyguard and worldwide speaker, Billingham has spent decades perfecting the art of jetting out at a moment’s notice. The collaboration brings to life Billy’s demand for excellence - which viewers enjoy on the UK’s #1 television show, SAS: Who Dares Wins and the new FOX reality TV show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - with the quality craftsmanship and responsibly sourced materials synonymous to Deux Mains.

Deux Mains x Mark “Billy” Billingham Always a Little Further is now available online at DeuxMains.com.

ABOUT DEUX MAINS

Deux Mains is an affordable luxury leather goods brand sustainably made in Haiti and on a mission to make free-thinking fashion for a fairer world. When you choose Deux Mains, you don’t just choose to wear a piece of handcrafted art; you choose a liveable wage, health insurance and access to education for Haitian people. For more information, visit www.DeuxMains.com.