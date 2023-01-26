Geekplus, Japan’s Leader In Automated Guided Vehicles, Selects Boomi To Automate Smart Logistics Platform

TOKYO & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Geekplus Co., Ltd. (Geekplus), which has held the top market share in Japan for four consecutive years in automated guided vehicles (AGV), has selected the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to automate its next generation smart logistics platform.

Geekplus was established in Japan in 2017 as a joint venture between Beijing Geekplus Technology Company Limited, a unicorn company with the world's largest market share in autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and Japanese capital. The company contributes to improving the corporate value of logistics companies by providing services such as sales, installation, 24/7/365 maintenance, and productivity improvement consulting.

With customers in retail, apparel, pharmaceuticals, automotive, lithium batteries, photovoltaics, electronics, and more in thousands of locations worldwide, and approximately a hundred in Japan, Geekplus wanted to expand and generate new revenue streams to lead the company into its next phase of growth. Leveraging its strengths in the supply chain industry, the company is working to build a smart logistics platform in-house for its network of shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Faced with the complexity of various data formats and the introduction of technologies such as internet of things (IoT), Geekplus needed a tool to simplify and streamline the integration of all its applications and data.

“We are aiming to co-create a new logistics standard by utilizing next-generation robotics technology to solve the increasingly serious labor shortage in Japan and the gap between the growth of ecommerce demand and the growth of physical volume,” said Mr. Yusuke Arima, System Development Group, Geekplus. “After evaluating various integration platforms, Geekplus chose Boomi’s intelligent, low-code, cloud-native platform for its versatility, development speed, and ease of use. The Boomi platform will enable us to connect our operations with our shippers, suppliers, and partners, while mitigating potential real-time supply chain issues.”

“Geekplus is shaping the smart logistics revolution and needed a unified integration solution to remove complexities,” said Kazunori Hori, Director, Japan at Boomi. “Our platform provides a single conduit of data sets across all technologies and processes throughout their global partner network, allowing Geekplus to quickly and easily connect with its shipping and 3PLs’ operating and warehouse systems.”

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of more than 100,000 members, a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company recently expanded its global footprint in Japan to address growing demand across Asia-Pacific, while earning recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies.

Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide.

Additional Resources

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.