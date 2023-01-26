Renaissance Services Oman partners with SOURCE® to produce the world’s first renewable water, made from sunlight and air, to serve its workforce and guests

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to best-in-class technologies and reducing its environmental impact, Renaissance Services will partner with SOURCE Global, PBC to generate sustainably sourced drinking water for Renaissance Village Duqm (RSVD) in Oman’s Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), with plans to expand to additional sites.

Renaissance is Oman's leading accommodation, services solutions, and integrated facility management company, with a growing presence in UAE and Qatar.

Adjacent to RSVD, the company will install SOURCE® Hydropanels, a patented technology that uses only the sun to harvest water from an entirely new and endlessly replenished resource - pure water vapour in the air - creating the first ‘water farm’ in Oman.

The project will create a sustainable source of clean, safe, and high-quality drinking water made locally in Oman and served in reusable glass bottles for the workforce staying in the world-class, 18,800+ bed RSVD, which is Oman’s largest International Labour Organization-compliant accommodation facility.

“Water is life. We are delighted to partner with Source Global to implement this important green initiative here in Oman, and in particular, at Duqm. This is a future-focused, smart, sustainable solution that is aligned with the vision of SEZAD and OPAZ (Public Authority for Special Economic zones and Free zones) as a smart, green city,” said Stephen R Thomas, CEO, Renaissance. “Adopting SOURCE® Hydropanels allows us to further push our sustainability agenda. We are contributing to reducing single-use plastic, preserving groundwater, and reducing CO2 emissions by using a sustainable and renewable approach to drinking water.”

"Our Hydropanel technology is 100% off-grid and offers industry leaders like Renaissance Services the opportunity to hydrate their workforce in a renewable, premium and sustainable way. We can produce high-quality drinking water even in dry and remote places and virtually anywhere on earth," said Robert Bartrop, CRO, SOURCE Global, PBC. "We’re proud to work with Renaissance Services in support of their commitment to a greener future.”

About SOURCE Global, PBC

A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE® Hydropanels create drinking water using sunlight and air as the only inputs, and can put the power of safe, sustainable drinking water in the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world., SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company is, and operates in 52 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Renaissance Services SAOG

Renaissance is the leading accommodation, services solutions and IFM company in Oman, listed on Muscat Stock Exchange. The company has invested over US$520 million in Oman employing over 2,600+ Omani nationals contributing to local growth, building potential and creating opportunities. Renaissance is committed to safety, efficiency, green awareness, and sustaining in-country value. The company has built a strong local supply chain with 65 per cent of procurement within Oman and is passionate about building a sustainable future by investing in substantial CSR programmes every year.