El Paso Community College Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Over 30,000 Students at Five Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Paso Community College, which serves over 30,000 students at five campuses in El Paso County, Texas, has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. The institution was seeking a comprehensive platform to record lectures, provide accessible course content, and provide a secure repository for videos and other content.

YuJa’s all-in-one Video Platform will enable the college to create, edit, distribute, store and manage content, and it integrates with Blackboard Learn, the institution’s learning management system. In addition to robust lecture capture capabilities, the institution will benefit from video quizzing, a comprehensive analytics dashboard, the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages, and more.

“We’re excited for El Paso Community College to have a unified tool that enables all users to create and access content in an easy-to-use platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s suite of tools is designed with educational institutions and ease of use in mind, so instructors can focus on teaching students rather than the technology behind it.”

Many institutions in Texas trust YuJa for content creation and management, as well as accessibility tools, including South Texas College, Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT EL PASO COMMUNITY COLLEGE

El Paso Community College, Texas, offers more than 130 academic programs and more than 350 personal enrichment/continuing education courses at five campuses located throughout El Paso County. The College also offers cutting-edge technology, ultra-modern training facilities, and innovative learning options. The El Paso County Community College District’s mission is to provide educational opportunities and support services that prepare individuals to improve their personal quality of life and to contribute to their economically and culturally diverse community.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.