CBTS Announces Partnership with DIR in Texas

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to be awarded a contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources.

The contract will allow CBTS to provide its industry-leading Microsoft Modern Workplace solutions to DIR’s eligible customers, which include academic and research institutions, school districts, and government entities. Specifically, Microsoft Teams Voice from CBTS includes the certified expertise and resources to provide an end-to-end Microsoft cloud experience and added value to customers with licenses, consulting services, support and management.

“ Managing legacy VoIP, telephony, and related unified communications solutions is an ongoing challenge for the state organizations we serve,” said CBTS VP & Principal Tony King. “ Existing systems can be a drain on IT resources, tedious and costly to maintain and manage, and offer a limited feature set. As we continue to advocate for and actively enable our clients’ digital transformation journeys, providing a path to a cloud-based solution that delivers cutting edge UC features and functionality while minimizing the burden on IT staff is a no-brainer.”

“ The CBTS Microsoft Teams Voice solution will allow state organizations to communicate and collaborate more efficiently in order to drive business outcomes,” said Neal Marksberry, a solutions architect for CBTS. “ We look forward to working closely with DIR and the organizations they serve to help them fully leverage this powerful communications solution.”

For more information about Microsoft Teams Voice from CBTS, please click on this link.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions - including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive business outcomes for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. For more information, please visit: https://dir.texas.gov/