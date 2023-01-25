AmeriSave Mortgage Partners With Ladder to Provide Customers With Affordable, Flexible Life Insurance Coverage

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation’s leading online home mortgage lenders, has launched a new partnership with Ladder, the leader in digital life insurance, aimed at helping customers protect their homes and family with affordable and flexible life insurance coverage.

The new partnership with Ladder enables AmeriSave customers to easily apply online for term life insurance with approvals in minutes and no medical exams required for coverage up to $3 million (just some health-related online application questions). Life insurance can help protect the financial security of family members in the unfortunate event of losing a primary income earner.

“A home is usually a family's most important asset, so protection is critical,” said Mike Izakov, Head of Financial Institution Partnerships at Ladder. “By embedding straightforward, affordable and flexible life insurance into their borrower journey, AmeriSave is making it seamless for their customers to protect their loved ones, helping ensure that families can maintain their sense of community and lifestyle during difficult times.”

While coverage premium rates can vary depending on the policyholder’s age and a variety of other factors, the price of $500,000 of coverage through AmeriSave and Ladder starts at just $18 per month.*

“At AmeriSave, we’re dedicated to helping our customers save money, whether that’s through low-rate mortgages, with high-quality homeowner’s insurance, by helping reduce energy costs through solar power or now, with top-of-the-line term life insurance,” said Mike Berte, president and chief operating officer of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation.

“A home is the biggest investment that most consumers will ever make, which is why it’s a wise choice for borrowers to protect that investment with life insurance,” said Doug Reynolds, president of AmeriSave Insurance, a division of AmeriSave Mortgage. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Ladder which, like AmeriSave, has automated its underwriting process to offer services more efficiently and pass the savings along to our customers.”

The announcement of AmeriSave’s new partnership with Ladder follows the announcement last year of a similar partnership aimed at helping AmeriSave customers save money on homeowner’s insurance, another cost associated with owning a home.

To learn more about acquiring affordable term life insurance through AmeriSave’s partnership with Ladder, click here.

To learn more about AmeriSave, please visit https://www.amerisave.com/.

**Based on a 25-year-old female rated Preferred-Plus with a 10-year term.

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, Equal Housing Lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., not licensed in NY; FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit www.amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.

About Ladder

Ladder is the first full-stack, digital life insurance company. Offering flexible online term coverage in minutes that can save policyholders up to 40% by adjusting their coverage as their life changes, Ladder uses real-time underwriting to make life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and offers coverage up to $8M with no hidden fees.

Ladder Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # OK22568; AR license # 3000140372) distributes term life insurance products issued by multiple insurers – for further details see ladderlife.com. All insurance products are governed by the terms set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Each insurer has financial responsibility for its own products.

