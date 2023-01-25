SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain's Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC.

Through the new BOA, which extends through March 2024, Federal clients seeking detailed data support for decision-making can swiftly access SIMBA Chain's state-of-the-art web3 development platform. The proprietary software enables users to build highly reliable and versatile blockchain-based applications using traditional programming practices.

SIMBA Chain is effectively used by enterprises and government organizations to develop applications for areas such as :

Supply Chain Management

Financial Accountability

Medical Data

Manufacturing

In the words of Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain, "This BOA is a game-changer for Federal agencies, as it streamlines the process of accessing SIMBA Chain's Phase III SBIR capabilities. We have enjoyed collaborating with AFICC to establish this BOA and appreciate their efforts to make sophisticated blockchain technology accessible to all Federal agencies.”

Since its establishment, SIMBA Chain has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge blockchain solutions for various branches of the US military, federal departments, and corporations such as Boeing. These solutions have proven to be highly effective in streamlining supply chain management, increasing accountability and strengthening financial oversight, all while reducing costs associated with intermediaries and development. With the recent award of the BOA, an even wider range of government agencies will be able to improve their operations and gain unparalleled visibility into their supply chains and financial operations.

Incubated at the University of Notre Dame in 2017, SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) is a fully integrated development platform that government agencies use to bridge and connect to Web3. SIMBA Blocks is at the core of this offering, abstracting the complexities of blockchain development to make Web3 accessible to all.

SIMBA Blocks is a fully integrated platform that addresses governments' unique challenges when implementing blockchain-based solutions. From resilient information sharing and rapid decision-making to military supply chains, SIMBA’s exceptional network performance and robust security features safeguard government data systems.

The robust platform delivers a low-configuration environment that auto-generates REST APIs capable of connecting to smart contracts on multiple blockchain protocols. With the ability to choose and migrate between public, private, and hybrid chains, governments can optimize their blockchain applications while future-proofing Web3 investments. Most importantly, as a government-proven platform, SIMBA Blocks ensures blockchain-based applications interact seamlessly with legacy systems across public and private domains. Learn more: https://simbachain.com/industries/government/