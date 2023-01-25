Macy’s and Shash Diné Launch Limited Edition Home Designs for the Hotel Collection®

Macy’s launches Shash Diné Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition array of home pieces created for Macy’s and curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat, a “glamping” hotel in Arizona. The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection features quilts, comforters, kimonos, robes, towels and more, and is available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s announces the launch of Shash Diné Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition array of home pieces created for Macy’s and curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat, a “glamping” hotel in Arizona. The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection features quilts, comforters, blankets, kimonos, robes, towels and throws. These Navajo-inspired radiant products allow customers to own their style and bring a piece of the Southwest into their homes. Prices range from $70.00-$500.00, and is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide.

“Home is not only the place that my ancestors have walked and lived, but the land that demonstrates Navajo hospitality at its finest,” says Baya Meehan, founder & CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat. “The outstanding natural beauty of nature itself and the connection with the land is meant to be felt throughout each piece designed and created for Macy’s.” Drawing inspiration from the natural environment surrounding the Arizona land, Baya pays homage to her heritage with traditional patterns and textures in this latest installment of the Macy’s Hotel Collection. Designs were carefully crafted to look and fit into accommodations at the EcoRetreat while also replicating the atmosphere of Shash Diné.

The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection brings the elegant, high-desert experience of the EcoRetreat into the home. The Navajo-inspired patterns and textured yarns capture the natural beauty and tranquility of the American Southwest, connecting land, thought and care into the curation of the designs. Customers can add a modern statement with earth toned interiors or a pop of eye-catching colors and distinctive motifs. From geometric patterns to matelassé finishes, these items will bring a warm feel to any home and create an at-home glamping experience no matter where you’re located.

“We are delighted to partner with Shash Diné and Baya, who beautifully incorporated her heritage and southwestern designs into this stylish home edition of hotel collection,” says Stephanie Muehlhausen, senior fashion director, Home, Macy’s. “Empowering and amplifying our collaborations with diverse-owned brands and designers is core to Macy’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, and its commitment to building a brighter future with bold representation.”

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

About Shash Diné

Shash Diné EcoRetreat is a “Glamping” Hotel that offers guests a unique stay on the northern edge of the Navajo Nation founded by Baya Meehan in Page, Arizona. This off-grid retreat located in the Lake Powell region provides guests with traditional Navajo hogans, quality canvas Bell tents, fully restored sheepherder covered wagons, and a cabin large enough to sleep 2-4 persons. Each accommodation is outfitted with comfortable bedding, drinking/bathing water, lanterns, books, games, along with a large fire pit set up to allow guests to experience cooking underneath the stars. Shash Diné EcoRetreat is the perfect place to create memories and stories all while enjoying the great outdoors.

About Baya Meehan

Baya Meehan was born and raised on Dinétah, (Navajo Nation) the same ancient land tracing back to her ancestors from numerous generations in northern Arizona. After completing high school, Baya joined the United States Navy serving honorably on the USS Blue Ridge traveling all throughout Asia. With plans to always return to her roots, Baya thoroughly enjoyed experiencing other cultures throughout her time in the military before returning to the familiar land for livelihood and overall quality of life. Between starting a family, working ranch, and Shash Dine’, Baya and her family have seen tremendous success and been afforded a remarkable life. In the future, Baya and her family plan to grow and expand the EcoRetreat in many ways firstly and wisely with respect to the land, people and culture, the same land that has always sustained her family that continues to do so in a more contemporary fashion.