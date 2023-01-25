onsemi and VW Group Cement Strategic Collaboration on Silicon Carbide Technology for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles with Strategic Agreement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that it signed a strategic agreement with German Volkswagen AG (VW) to provide modules and semiconductors that enable a complete electric vehicle (EV) traction inverter solution for VW’s next-generation platform family. The semiconductors are part of an overall system optimization and provide a solution that will support the front and rear traction inverters in the VW models.

As part of the agreement, onsemi will deliver in a first step its EliteSiC 1200 V traction inverter power modules. The EliteSiC power modules are pin to pin compatible to easily scale the solution to different power levels and types of motors. Teams from the two companies have been collaborating for more than a year on the optimization of the power modules for the next-generation platform, with pre-production samples under development and evaluation.

“The superior performance and quality of onsemi’s traction inverter modules together with our joint efforts to create the best system solution enable us to deliver the outstanding driving experience and quality customers expect from a VW group vehicle,” said Karsten Schnake, head of the operative and strategic semiconductor taskforce COMPASS at Volkswagen AG. “onsemi’s broad portfolio of intelligent power and sensing solutions further allows us to offer cutting-edge technologies and features in our EVs, from the traction inverter and beyond. Besides this milestone, onsemi with its balanced production facility layout in the U.S., Asia and Europe, including the plant in the Czech Republic, is the perfect match to support our strategic markets with all high-voltage solutions and more.”

With 19 wafer fabrication and packaging manufacturing sites, onsemi provides VW with more than 500 different devices – including IGBTs, MOSFETS, image sensors and power management integrated circuits (PMICs). In addition to its versatile portfolio, onsemi has a vertical silicon carbide (SiC) production chain, which includes volume boule growth, wafering, substrate, epitaxy, device fabrication, best-in-class integrated modules and discrete package solutions, that perfectly supports a secured supply chain.

“Our broad manufacturing footprint – including a resilient end-to-end SiC supply chain – empowers onsemi to deliver the supply assurance OEMs demand,” said Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “Our investments in ramping production globally, especially in silicon carbide, further allow us to support VW’s rapidly scaling EV production.”

The inverter solution for EVs consists of onsemi’s EliteSiC 1200 V 3x Half-Bridge Modules, and this system solution supports both axle inverters covering a wide range of power.

For more information on EliteSiC, visit onsemi.com.

