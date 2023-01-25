Membrion Announces Its Collaboration With W. L. Gore & Associates to Develop Ultra-thin Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes for Energy Efficient Desalination of Harsh Wastewater Streams

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Membrion, a ceramic desalination membrane manufacturer that enables recovery of up to 98% of water in harsh environments, announced their collaboration with W. L. Gore and Associates, a global leader in advanced materials research and investigative science, to perform commercial testing of their jointly developed ultra-thin ceramic ion exchange membranes.

Membrion and Gore have successfully demonstrated up to a 4-fold enhancement in salt flux above Membrion’s industry leading CeramIX®️ membrane in a commercial scale. This enables energy efficient salt, mineral, and metal removal in concentrated brines, many of which have other contaminants such as acids, oxidizers, foulants or scalants that make them hard-to-treat.

“Our core product is about taking membranes where they’ve never gone before and now Gore is helping us take them even further than we thought possible,” Membrion CEO and co-founder Greg Newbloom said in a statement. “It’s been an honor collaborating with a company like Gore who has a long track record of creating industry-leading products.”

Membrion and Gore are tackling the treatment of complex brines in the semiconductor, food, mining, and other industries. These streams are typically too complex or harsh to treat with existing membrane technologies and are usually trucked off-site for disposal. The technology aims to eliminate the need for off-site transport while enabling a cost effective and energy efficient treatment of water in these industries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Membrion on this important project to investigate the commercial application of advanced desalination membranes,” said Chris Kane, Advanced Materials Innovation Associate at Gore. “As a global materials science company, we remain dedicated to developing high-performing products that meet our customers’ challenging requirements.”

Gore and Membrion are also looking for piloting and performance validation opportunities across numerous applications and industries. They welcome the opportunity to evaluate new use cases where their joint product can deliver significant value to industrial and municipal clients. Please contact Membrion with testing inquiries at https://membrion.com/contact-us/.

About Membrion

Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, ceramic ion exchange membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.com.

About W. L. Gore & Associates

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 12,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $4.5 billion. For more information, visit gore.com.