GAF and Tavant Partner to launch a Next-Generation Guarantee Management Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, Silicon Valley's leading digital products and solutions company, today announced that it has successfully implemented an end-to-end guarantee management solution for GAF, a Standard Industries company and the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. This joint initiative enhanced GAF’s guarantee registration-through-issuance processes in order to drive significant improvements in GAF’s external and internal guarantee management experiences.

“GAF is committed to ensuring that our commercial roofing customers receive the highest quality service,” said David Merson, Sr. Director Contractor & Technical Services, GAF. “The new solution, powered by Tavant Warranty, truly unites GAF’s commercial stakeholders under one roof to provide a seamless customer experience, which is critical to continue delivering our best-in-class service and becoming a leader in the commercial roofing industry.”

GAF had outgrown its legacy guarantee system and needed something more robust that could handle not only today's volume but also expected growth in the coming years. GAF performed a comprehensive overhaul of its guarantee process on a global scale, selecting Tavant for its excellent balance of proven open-box and configurable solutions. By utilizing Tavant Warranty, GAF significantly reduced the duration of the guarantee issuance time frame and enhanced the overall customer experience.

The next-gen warranty management solution, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Tavant Warranty enables closed-loop warranty management. Tavant's fully integrated, user-friendly, flexible, and scalable warranty management system allows manufacturers to handle claims and guarantee issuance accurately and consistently while dramatically reducing processing time. It helps manufacturers simplify their warranty process by giving them a unified solution for managing the claim and guarantee issuance lifecycles in an agile environment.

"We are delighted at the successful launch of GAF’s new solution,” said Sridhar Garla, Tavant Warranty’s Head of Product Engineering. “We are enabling GAF business users to discover new and valuable business insights with Tavant Warranty. The solution will help them increase process efficiency by reducing manual effort in guarantee issuance processing, resulting in shorter turnaround times and increased productivity. Our goal is to give our customers a dynamic, 360-degree view of warranty management operations, allowing them to improve service quality and operational efficiency.”

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.