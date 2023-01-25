Sentry Insurance and Motive Partner to Help the Transportation Industry Lower Costs and Improve Road Safety

STEVENS POINT, Wis. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the leader in Automated Operations for the physical economy, and Sentry Insurance, a leading provider of commercial trucking insurance, today announced that customers using Motive’s Driver Safety Solution are eligible to save up to 5% on their Sentry insurance premiums for sharing its electronic logging device (ELD) and dashcam data from the Motive platform with the insurer.

With U.S. traffic deaths hitting a 20-year high in early 2022 and inflation in fuel, maintenance, and equipment costs, the transportation industry is turning to vehicle telematics to increase safety and decrease costs. Commercial vehicle telematics systems can provide fleet managers with valuable data and real-time driver coaching to improve fleet safety and drive down the volume and cost of insurance claims.

“Up front, our customers save money on their premiums,” said Nick Saeger, Associate Vice President of Products & Pricing for Sentry. “Long-term, the data we gather through Motive will help us bolster our safety programs and in-house claims service even further. Telematics data could also serve as the next pricing frontier.”

“Businesses are turning to Motive to help decrease accidents, reduce insurance costs, and increase its Compliance, Safety, and Accountability score,” said Drew Quinlan, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Motive. “By bringing the most accurate AI dashcam in the industry together with Sentry's leading insurance for commercial fleets, we have a unique opportunity to help turn driving data into actionable insights that protect drivers and the business’s bottom line while delivering on our commitment to make roads safer for everyone.”

Fleets that have Motive dashcams and frequently coach drivers see outsized results, including more than 20% fewer accidents, more than 50% fewer unsafe driving incidents, and up to 10X return on investment in the first year. The Motive AI Dashcam detects unsafe driving behavior with unrivaled accuracy and alerts drivers in real time through state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms and a leading-edge AI processor.

“Harnessing telematics and safety data has vast potential,” Saeger continued. “More than a quarter of Sentry customers already have Motive in their fleets.”

Sentry, which insures more than 7,000 trucking customers and 48,000 units, will provide customers who share their ELD data up to a 3% premium discount. Customers who share ELD and dashcam data will receive up to a 5% discount.

Joint customers can share their telematics data to qualify for a premium discount. For more information about the Motive Driver Safety Solution, visit here. To learn more about Sentry’s commercial trucking insurance, visit here. To enroll in the Sentry and Motive telematics partnership, submit inquiries here.

About Motive

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit, and delivery. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2022. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,800 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.