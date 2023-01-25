LA Metro Selects Anser Advisory to Oversee the Development of the Nation’s Largest Alternative Delivery (P3) Transit Project

“We recognize the significance and urgency within this opportunity to reimagine one of the nation’s busiest travel corridors. We applaud Metro’s willingness to use an innovative delivery approach that will result in a thoroughly-considered approach in an unprecedented time for infrastructure development across Los Angeles.” Adam Shaw, Anser Advisory Chief Delivery Officer and Principal P3 Advisor. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its October 27, 2022, Board of Directors meeting, the Los Angeles Metro Transportation Authority (Metro) unanimously approved the selection of Anser Advisory to provide Program Management and Pre-Development Agreement Oversight Services for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor (STC) Project.

To tackle the complex challenge of building a world-class public transportation route through the natural barrier of the Santa Monica mountains, Metro is pursuing an innovative approach using Pre-Development Agreements (PDAs) to evaluate two potential transit technology approaches—monorail and heavy rail solutions.

Metro is working with two private-sector teams, LA SkyRail Express (including John Laing, BYD, Skanska, ACI, HDR, Gensler and Innova) and Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (including Bechtel Development Company, Meridiam Sepulveda and American Triple I (ATI), Bechtel Infrastructure, Mott Macdonald, T.Y. Lin, and Systra) under a first-of-its-kind Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) to develop project alternatives. Anser Advisory will coordinate and oversee the development efforts of the two PDA teams on behalf of Metro to best align the proposed solutions with Metro’s goals and objectives for the corridor and advise Metro on the technical evaluation of the proposals. If one of the PDA’s proposed alternatives is selected as a locally preferred alternative (LPA) in Metro’s environmental clearance process, Anser Advisory could assist Metro in structuring and negotiating project implementation via a potential public-private partnership (P3) delivery model.

“We recognize the significance and urgency within this opportunity to reimagine one of the nation’s busiest travel corridors. We applaud Metro’s willingness to use an innovative delivery approach that will result in a thoroughly-considered approach in an unprecedented time for infrastructure development across Los Angeles.”

-- Adam Shaw, Anser Advisory Chief Delivery Officer and Principal P3 Advisor.

About Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

Metro is planning to improve travel between the San Fernando Valley and westside of Los Angeles, with future expansion to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Interstate 405 between these high-demand areas is one of the most congested urban freeway corridors in the United States, with more than 400,000 daily trips crossing the Sepulveda Pass through the Santa Monica mountains every weekday.

The project is funded in part by Measure M, the transportation sales tax approved by 71 percent of Los Angeles county voters in 2016. The Measure M Expenditure Plan, calls for delivery of the valley to westside project phase by 2033-35 and extension to LAX by 2057-59.

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project - LA Metro

About Anser Advisory

Anser Advisory is a US-focused capital infrastructure consulting firm. We are currently ranked #14 in ENR’s 2022 Top 50 Program Management Firms, 2nd on the Zweig AE Fastest Growing Hot List for 2022, a certified Great Places to Work organization and one of the founding partners of the Equity in Infrastructure Partnership (EIP).

Anser Advisory directly supports a diverse client base by deploying deep subject matter expertise across acquisition and procurement management, program management and controls, project and agency construction management, security consulting, enterprise technology management and training solutions.

