Public Safety Threat Alliance Joins CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Enhance Cybersecurity Posture of United States and Strategic International Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the Public Safety Threat Alliance (PSTA) has become a member of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), the premier cybersecurity public-private partnership established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The PSTA is a cyber threat Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) recognized by CISA that provides actionable information to public safety agencies across the globe to improve their resilience and defense capabilities.

JCDC leads development of the nation’s cyber defense plans by working across the public and private sectors to help defend against cyber threats to U.S. critical infrastructure. The collaboration promotes national resilience by coordinating actions across federal agencies, state, local, tribal and territorial partners and private sector entities to identify, protect against, detect and respond to malicious cyber activity targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.

Motorola Solutions established the PSTA in 2022, and it has since expanded to nearly 150 members focused on collecting and sharing input about ransomware attacks, indicators of compromise and other malicious activity directly or indirectly impacting public safety and mission-critical systems. The growing list of member organizations includes the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Michigan’s Public Safety Communications System, Peel Regional Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“ Joining the JCDC furthers the PSTA’s commitment to helping protect the public safety community and other stakeholders, including government agencies and businesses,” said Scott Kaine, corporate vice president of Cybersecurity, Motorola Solutions. “ We invite all public safety agencies to join us in our mission of combatting increasingly complex and disruptive cyber threats for the safety of the constituents we serve.”

Membership in the PSTA is open to all public safety agencies, and there is no cost to join for public sector organizations.

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time public-private operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.

