How technology can solve a company's organizational challenges?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini announced today a new research collaboration project with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Capgemini will work with the university to develop cutting-edge technologies that will expand its portfolio of Intelligent Industry1 services for clients around the world. This program will prioritize the creation of assets and services that can simulate the intricacy of an enterprise with a virtual representation designing scenarios for decision-making, assess performance, and identify optimization priorities.

Capgemini and Georgia Tech will collaborate to define and design the future of engineering and Research & Development (R&D) processes within the enterprise through the development of digital twin technology.

The digital twin will model and simulate the complex ecosystem of an enterprise, including models of its employees and roles, business processes, tools and resources. It will serve as a platform to demonstrate the impact of modifications, quantify performance, and identify opportunities to improve the enterprise. It will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to address how technology can help solve the key challenges of a more intelligent industry in society.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Capgemini Engineering,” said Dr. Dimitri Mavris, Director of the Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory (ASDL) in the School of Aerospace Engineering at Georgia Tech. “As a research entity specializing in systems design, architecture, and optimization, in recent years ASDL has focused on the development of digital twins for various applications, with the end result of improving processes and introducing efficiencies into systems. This program will give our researchers the opportunity to advance our work in creating a digital twin for an enterprise, with many potential benefits to organizations.”

Nicolas Croue, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Chief Technology Officer and Head of Digital Continuity at Capgemini Engineering, together with a team of engineers specializing in data science, will work alongside a dedicated team of researchers led by Dr. Mavris.

“The ability to digitally simulate the complex system of the enterprise is imperative for organizational problem solving. This technology will allow businesses to outline different scenarios for decision-making, assess performance, and identify optimization priorities; areas that are crucial for success,” said William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member. “We are excited to launch a new collaboration program with the Georgia Institute of Technology to tackle this important challenge within the scope of Intelligent Industry and continue to invest in our research program strategy.”

1 ‘Intelligent Industry’ is the new era of digital transformation: characterized by a growing convergence of the physical and virtual worlds - product, software, data, and services - across all industries; and fueled by the rapid development of technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), edge computing and 5G.