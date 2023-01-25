Blackford and Brainomix Announce AI Partnership for Stroke Care

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackford, the pioneering strategic imaging AI platform and solutions provider, and Brainomix, the AI-powered medtech solutions company, have announced a strategic partnership to bring Brainomix’s comprehensive e-Stroke solution to the Blackford Platform, making advanced stroke care available to more institutions around the world.

According to the World Stroke Organization, there are over 12.2 million new strokes each year. In more rural areas, access to advanced imaging may be limited, which can have a negative impact on stroke diagnosis and treatment. Brainomix’s e-Stroke AI tools can generate real-time interpretation of more widely available non-contrast CT exams, expanding access to life-saving stroke treatments.

"Timely diagnosis and treatment of stroke should not be limited to urban areas and comprehensive stroke centers,” said Blackford Founder and CEO Ben Panter. “Adding Brainomix’s AI-powered e-Stroke to the Blackford Platform allows more institutions around the world to accelerate transfer and treatment times and expand access to critical endovascular therapy for their patients.”

Brainomix’s AI-powered e-Stroke tools can utilize images from non-contrast or contrast enhanced CT exams to provide physicians fast, effective, and accurate analysis of images that expedite treatment decisions. Combined with the e-Stroke Mobile app, physicians can quickly and securely access, review, and share patient images and data to optimize workflow and facilitate faster transfer and treatment decisions.

“We are very excited to launch this partnership with Blackford – a company that has firmly established itself as a leading provider of tailored best-in-class medical imaging and AI-powered solutions that deliver clinical value, with an extensive customer base and a highly regarded focus on technical excellence,” said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO & co-founder at Brainomix. “With our e-Stroke platform, we believe that we have the opportunity to work together to provide physicians with the most comprehensive stroke AI imaging solution, shown to optimize networks and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

About Brainomix:

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the e-Stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times, and improving functional independence for patients.

About Blackford:

Blackford provides tailored tools and services to unlock the value of imaging AI, drive efficiencies, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Blackford has worked in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers to integrate best-fit AI into clinical workflows to realize ongoing value. Partnering with Blackford provides healthcare organizations access to the widest available portfolio of AI solutions via a single tried-and-tested platform.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com