AllClear Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Honeywell Aerospace

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense (“AllClear”) has signed a new multi-year distribution agreement with Honeywell Aerospace. AllClear will continue to serve as a preferred Honeywell stocking distributor for mechanical and air thermal systems components. Under the new agreement, AllClear will have exclusivity to distribute F-15 and F-18 wheels and brakes globally. As a Honeywell premier channel partner, AllClear continues to support military aerospace aftermarket requirements across the globe by stocking high-demand products to deliver readiness solutions to operators.

“We are excited to renew, grow, and strengthen our partnership with Honeywell, building on our long history of representing Honeywell products to our global customers base,” said Eric Hillewaert, Vice President of Global Growth for AllClear.

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear represents more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.