Dynasty Financial Partners’ New Partnership with Boulevard Insurance Underlines Growing Sophistication of RIAs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners has today announced a new strategic partnership with Boulevard Insurance Strategies (BIS). The relationship will help Dynasty’s Network of Advisors deliver wealth planning and risk protection products and services calibrated to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.

“As independent advisors grow their practices and increase the sophistication of their offerings, the importance of specialty partnerships is critical,” says BIS founder Matt Celenza. “Dynasty is constantly building on its strategic partnerships to ensure its member firms, and their clients, get the best products and services available.”

BIS and its team of fourteen specialists will provide Dynasty’s clients with assistance across the entire protection life cycle, from case design and point-of-sale support to underwriting and implementation. “Our goal is to simplify the complex, allowing clients and advisors to receive the best advice, support, and execution for their insurance needs while maintaining clear alignment with existing and future financial planning,” said Mr. Celenza.

BIS has a philosophy of “solving, not selling.” Through its extensive partnerships with many of the industry’s top insurance carriers, BIS provides access to an array of insurance solutions — from basic whole-life policies to offshore and global-client solutions.

Dynasty’s tie-in with BIS is anything but sudden. “We have watched Matt and his team carefully build BIS over the past five and a half years,” says Dynasty co-founder and CEO Shirl Penney. “Given their understanding of the Dynasty Network, we see this partnership ramping up quickly, providing immediate enhancements to our collective offering.”

Further, “because Matt and his colleagues have strong backgrounds in private wealth management, they are uniquely situated to collaborate ‘peer to peer’ in helping advisors anticipate and meet their clients’ high-end planning needs,” adds Mr. Penney.

Dynasty Financial Partners currently has 47 Network firms on its platform with over $72 billion in client assets.

About Boulevard Insurance Strategies

Boulevard Insurance Strategies (BIS) is a leading life insurance planning partner for advisors to the ultra-wealthy. Born out of an MFO in Beverly Hills, BIS is a firm created to specifically cater to the needs of top advisors, attorneys, accounting firms, and family offices serving the ultra-wealthy. The BIS team are senior industry insiders with a vision for disruption, delivering bespoke, best-in-class solutions. The team has extensive management experience within insurance companies and wealth management firms, understanding the distribution model for insurance and how to leverage it best for our client’s advantage. This starts with the structure of our business, a Brokerage General Agency, built for the widest choice, control, and oversight. Our team is designed to navigate the cases most cannot, with handpicked experts at the top of their careers. Our MFO experience holistically managing the significant wealth of our clients has brought together expertise in Tax, Banking, Family Governance, Asset Allocation, and Insurance to create the solution set we have today.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

