AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Working Together to Mitigate Nat Cat Risk in Challenging Climate Times

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by Munich Re to learn real world ways of mitigating natural catastrophe risk to help save lives and money.

Panelists include:

Anne Cope, chief engineer, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety;

Maurice Marvi, property loss control expert, Munich Re Specialty Insurance; and

John B. Riggs, chief technology officer & senior vice president, Applied Technology Solutions, HSB.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here: http://amb.brightcovegallery.com/mitigate_22#

The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Adoption of Sensors Is Crossing the Tipping Point

Better Mapping, Tech Tools Are Improving Loss Controls

Catastrophes May Vary, But Preparedness Should Be Constant

Effective Use of Data, Tech, Sensors Can Blunt the Impact of Catastrophes

Protecting Against Hazards Includes the Decision Whether to Build at All

Resilience Can Be Expensive, But Abandoning Destroyed Properties Is Even Costlier

Sensors Reveal Much More than Their Immediate Surroundings

Step One in Building Catastrophe Defenses Is Openly Recognizing the Risk

Temperature Sensors Clarify Patterns of Freezing, Wildfires, Wildfire Impacts

To Defend Against Wildfires, Consider All Defenses

Wildfires Erratic Nature Makes Them Modeling Challenges

The complete video replay for this event is also available to view here: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/catastrophes2022/index.html

