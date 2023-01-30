Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and OncoPower Team Up to Bring Medication Adherence and Cost Savings to Cancer Patients

DALLAS & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) and OncoPower (which is owned by Witty Health, Inc), announce a collaboration to build on OncoPower’s cancer care support with the launch of a Medication Savings Suite, which leverages Cost Plus Drugs competitive pricing on generic medication to seamlessly allow the cancer patients that use OncoPower to look up pricing and order less expensive medications. This Medication Savings Suite integrates with OncoPower’s Pill Reminder tool, creating an end-to-end experience for the patient that improves treatment adherence, provides cost transparency, engages the patient at home, and is completely free, opening up affordable access to supportive care for every cancer patient.

OncoPower (www.oncopower.org) was launched by Witty Health as a response to the increasing complexity found in cancer care, and challenges that patients face in understanding and identifying the right clinical trials for participation . OncoPower is both an app and website with a social media style format in which patients and providers support one another, patients have access to professionals such as Registered Dietitians and Behavioral Therapists, high quality cancer education and meditation content, and engaging tools for treatment adherence and clinical trial mapping. Both OncoPower and Cost-Plus Drugs have focused on direct to consumer messaging and this collaboration grows out of mutual values of transparent information and supporting patients through their care journey.

“We are excited to work with OncoPower to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs and OncoPower share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes.”

The relationship with OncoPower creates an additional channel for Cost Plus Drugs to offer its low-cost generic medications directly to a community of cancer patients, a patient population that struggles with taking many different medicines. OncoPower is also launching an enhanced version of their Pill Reminder tool. OncoPower will alert patients of cheaper medication alternatives when they use Pill Reminder, fusing treatment adherence and cost transparency at point of care for the patient. OncoPower patients will also be taken directly to Cost Plus Drugs online pharmacy to have drugs delivered to their homes. Closing the loop on these challenges for patients is needed progress.

“Cancer patients are often left to navigate a very complex and disparate healthcare world largely on their own,” said Whitney Isola, Co-founder and COO of Witty Health. “Bringing care tools and high-quality clinical trial information to patients in one supportive care space is at the heart of what we do. Working with companies like Cost Plus Drugs gives us the ability to deliver a world-class product with information on treatment options and medications at prices that patients can afford.”

OncoPower is a free app with a rapidly growing community of cancer patients and providers. Join the thousands today that are using OncoPower to help augment their in-person care.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide. https://www.linkedin.com/company/costplusdrugs/

About Witty Health

Witty Health is a digital health company that was set up with the goal of using intuitive digital tools to make life easier for patients with chronic diseases like cancer, cardiac diseases and kidney disease. The company's major product is OncoPower, a free digital health platform and app that provides supportive cancer care for patients. OncoPower provides tele-oncology, supportive care management, patient education and engagement, clinical trial mapping for patients and clinical treatment decision tools for providers. Learn more at www.oncopower.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/witty-health-inc.