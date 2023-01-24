Berkadia Forges Alliance With Knight Frank

The Knight Frank and Berkadia partners. From left to right: Neil Brookes, Knight Frank; Dori Nolan, Berkadia; Justin Wheeler, Berkadia; Hilary Provinse, Berkadia; Will Beardmore-Gray, Knight Frank. (Knight Frank)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkadia announced today its alliance with global property consultancy Knight Frank, an alliance that will offer the firms’ clients unmatched access to domestic and internationally-based capital while maximizing their property values.

“This newly-formed relationship between our two privately-held firms will have innumerable benefits for clients on both sides,” said Berkadia CEO Justin Wheeler. “Berkadia’s depth of industry knowledge and experience will flow seamlessly with Knight Frank’s vast global network and valuation expertise to shift our transaction life cycle into high gear.”

The alliance will offer clients connectivity to and relationships with the world’s most active investors, enabling true relationships with diverse capital sources.

“Together, we have created an alliance focused on our clients’ needs, providing strategic advice and delivering a range of best-in-class capital markets solutions,” said William Beardmore-Gray, Senior Partner & Group Chairman at Knight Frank. “But more than that, we have a shared view of the world, that independent long-term relationships offer a superior experience to all our clients. This is the beginning of a lasting partnership, one which will cultivate both our firms’ collective expertise and suite of services we can offer our global client base.”

Knight Frank and Berkadia offer a combined global network comprising more than 22,750 people across 558 offices in 57 territories, spanning all key capital hubs. Together, they will be one of the world’s leading multifamily brokers.

