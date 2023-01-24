Chief Launches Enterprise Offering for Companies to Meaningfully Invest in Women Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief, the most powerful network of women executives, today introduced Chief Enterprise for businesses looking to invest in their women leaders. Chief is launching Enterprise to meet growing demand from companies that want to progress their gender diversity commitments by engaging, developing, and retaining their women executives.

“ At a time when women leaders are leaving the workforce at a faster rate than ever before, it’s especially critical for businesses to recognize and reward talent in a way that feels meaningful,” said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO, Chief. “ Studies have shown that women are more likely to stay with a company if the organization invests in their professional growth. These solutions do not always exist in the workplace. We are excited to now have an enterprise offering that enables these companies to retain women leaders and ultimately help close the gender gap in their workforces.”

A December 2022 survey of Chief members revealed that more than a third of women leaders considered resigning last year. When asked what would make them stay, feeling more valued at work was the top reason, followed by more tangible manifestations of value: increased pay and a promotion.

Following a pilot in 2022, Chief’s current Enterprise partners include UnitedHealth Group, Morgan Stanley, One GI, and IBM.

“ We are excited to empower and support women leaders from across UnitedHealth Group through Chief,” said Joy Fitzgerald, Chief Diversity Officer of UnitedHealth Group. “ One of our core DEI objectives is to increase the representation of women, and specifically women of color, at the most senior levels of leadership. The relationships built through Chief’s programming help our women employees excel at UnitedHealth Group, and advance the careers of their female peers around the globe.”

Prior to Chief Enterprise, members could only join Chief by applying on their own or being nominated by another member. Once accepted, the majority of members ask their companies to fund the membership cost which is primarily done through individual budgets. Now, with Chief Enterprise, companies can be proactive in showing support for their women leaders. Chief works directly with an Enterprise partner on their goals — such as meeting gender diversity targets in senior leadership — and helps identify the women leaders who would be the strongest match for the network.

Chief members, whether they are sponsored by Enterprise partners or are individual members, all have access to the same services: Core executive coaching in small, hyper-curated peer groups that members consider their personal board of advisors; Content, including workshops and conversations with business and cultural icons such as Melinda French Gates, Indra Nooyi, Amal Clooney, and Michelle Obama; and Community, a private and vetted global network of over 20,000 executive leaders across the US and UK.

For more information on Chief Enterprise, visit: https://chief.com/enterprise

About Chief

Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Launched in 2019 by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief’s mission is to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and its diverse membership includes 20,000 senior women executives. Learn more at chief.com.