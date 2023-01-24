Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Bay-area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, has over 57 locations around the world. As the only Cookies storefront in Grand Rapids, the 3,000-square-foot dispensary will house the region’s largest selection of Cookies’ proprietary genetics alongside world-class products from other highly acclaimed brands. The dispensary’s interior will focus on key characteristics from the local Grand Rapids community, showcasing one-of-a-kind murals, artwork and local reserve apparel and accessories, all true to the classic and iconic Cookies flagship store design.

”Witnessing the vision we had for the West Michigan community come to life with this new dispensary has been special,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “From classic cuts to our newest Cookies strains, this will be the hub for the best selection of cannabis in West Michigan, and I look forward to paying a visit to the store soon.”

On January 28, the community is invited to celebrate the new dispensary with a grand opening event where the first 500 people in line for the opening will receive a free eighth of NOXX cannabis flower when they spend a minimum of $25. Other activations include a heated outdoor lounge and music by DJ Composition, with local Grand Rapids vendors onsite throughout the morning and afternoon giving away free food from Patty Matters food truck, coffee from Morning Ritual, body art by Grassroots Henna and Design, caricatures from David Wodarek Caricaturists, and polaroid photography from Celestreeal Endeavors, while supplies last.

Powered by NOXX’s best-in-class retail team, Cookies Grand Rapids customers can expect the same over-the-top hospitality and tailored shopping experience NOXX is known for, including a world-class website for browsing hundreds of products online for home delivery or seamless in-store pickup through a dedicated to-go window. All myNOXX rewards members can also accrue and spend loyalty points at Cookies Grand Rapids in addition to other NOXX locations, with rewards members receiving a $10 coupon each month through March 2023.

“Through our partnership with Cookies, we’re doubling down on our commitment to what our customers want: the best selection of top-quality cannabis products at the best prices. From Muskegon to Holland to Big Rapids and in between—customers will have access to a selection of Cookies products unavailable anywhere else in the region, whether they choose to shop in-store or online,” said Tommy Nafso, CEO and founder of NOXX.

With a community-focused growth plan rooted in West Michigan, NOXX has welcomed thousands of customers through its doors since opening dispensaries on 28th Street in August 2022 and Plainfield Ave in November 2022, both of which also have Cookies products available for purchase. Staying true to its commitment to creating a more inclusive world through the power of cannabis, NOXX plans to hire 25% of its employees for the Cookies Grand Rapids store from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, 17 census tracts the city has determined suffer as a result of systemic and historic inequities.

Cookies Grand Rapids is located at 330 Ann St. NW, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about Cookies Grand Rapids, visit Cookiesgr.com.

About NOXX

NOXX is a Michigan-based vertical cannabis company providing the best brands at the best prices, through innovation, quality, and inclusivity. From an omnichannel perspective across retail, wholesale, ecommerce and delivery, NOXX offers an unmatched experience meeting customers where they want to shop. The leadership team’s extensive history in executive management combined with deep cannabis market knowledge translates to elevated consumer experiences grounded in authenticity. Named for a friendly being from another galaxy on a mission to create a more inclusive world through the power of cannabis, NOXX and its house of brands provide exceptional cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and other cannabis products at dispensaries across the state. Learn more at NOXX.com.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co