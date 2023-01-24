Applied Fiber and Knowix Announce Technology Partnership

HOUSTON & HAVANA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Fiber, the world’s leading provider of socketed terminations for synthetic fiber rope systems, and Knowix, a leader in tension member digitization and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced their partnership to bring to market the first truly comprehensive, reliable, digital IIoT termination solution for high-performance cable and rope systems.

“ We’re excited to bring IoT to the tension member space as partners,” said Richard Campbell, CEO of Applied Fiber. “ We have seen the need to build reliable connected systems for some time, and our termination technology is only one piece of the puzzle. The increased use of data and analytics by our customers makes this the perfect time to reinforce our product offering.”

“ Our sensor and data technology are a natural fit to Applied Fiber’s proven termination products,” said Luis Padilla, CEO of Knowix. “ Leveraging the power of IIoT and proprietary analytics, we help organizations make data-driven decisions that improve safety measures, reduce costs, and track equipment in real-time from virtually anywhere.”

The high-performance rope and cable space has minimal digital infrastructure despite widespread mission-critical use across many industries. While tension members are part of other heavily digitized systems, they remain a blind spot with limited innovation and solutions to deliver in-use data.

Applied Fiber and Knowix’s partnership will address this major gap through intelligent terminations that will leverage the track record and reliability of Applied Fiber’s socketing technology and Knowix’s sensor and analysis tools. These intelligent terminations will provide never-before seen insights that provide organizations a whole new world of opportunities to make fundamental changes to designs and operations that deliver cost reductions, improve safety, and maximize product life through insights from field data.

The Applied Fiber and Knowix teams will be jointly exhibiting at the 2023 Floating Wind Solutions Conference & Exhibition from January 30 – February 1 in Houston. Event attendees can find the Applied Fiber and Knowix teams in the exhibition hall at booth 402. For more information or to set up a meeting at the event, contact the team at info@applied-fiber.com or info@knowix.digital.

About Applied Fiber

Applied Fiber is the global leader in high-capacity, high-performance socketed terminations for synthetic fiber tension systems. We serve a range of markets including defense, offshore oil and gas, mining, medical, commercial marine, energy, industrial, and OEM. Our solutions and technology, including Knowix digitization, deliver scalable, reliable synthetic rope termination solutions that drive overall system performance and improvements. Visit applied-fiber.com to learn more.

About Knowix

Knowix is leading the digital transformation of synthetic ropes and cable – transforming passive tension member components into intelligent IIoT systems capable of providing real-time time insights vital to performance. Knowix's patented sensor technology helps offshore wind, construction, marine, mining and oil and gas industries stop modeling and start knowing. The digitization of mission-critical tension members enables improvements in safety, environmental impact, cost, and efficiency. To learn more, visit knowix.digital.