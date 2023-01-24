Strength Platform Vitruvian Announces Partner Program to Enable Gyms to Attract Members & Fuel Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitruvian, the in-home, AI-driven, strength and personal training platform, announces the launch of its new partner program with fitness clubs and hotels across the globe. By partnering with Vitruvian, businesses can offer members and guests strength training classes with the Vitruvian Trainer+, while diversifying their revenue streams with affiliate commissions.

Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022, the Vitruvian Trainer+ is the most intelligent connected fitness product on the market, enabling users to train smarter for twice the results in half the time. The Trainer+ delivers up to 440 lbs of resistance – a significant weight that surpasses other at-home machines. Using artificial intelligence to read motion 1,000 times per second, the Trainer+ also responds to users in real time and knows exactly when to increase or decrease the weight load to ensure an optimal workout. In addition, the slim, free-standing Trainer+ unit can be easily stored and does not require drilling holes into the wall for installation like competing products.

The gym industry is still working to recover from the pandemic, as a national fitness survey found nearly a third of previous gym members still haven’t returned after pausing memberships due to Covid-19. With fitness clubs feeling the pressure to recapture their former members, many are adding new features and services, including premium new equipment like the Vitruvian Trainer+.

Vitruvian has already partnered with nearly 50 health and fitness clubs to bring adaptive weight into the gym environment through the Trainer+. By partnering with Vitruvian, hotels and health clubs are able to offer group strength training classes with Trainer+ machines, where each member can experience an optimized resistance workout with the weight personalized to their own preferences and ability. The hotels and fitness clubs that offer Vitruvian Technology in their gyms also have the ability to join an affiliate partnership to sell Trainer+ machines to members at discount while earning a percentage of the sales.

“Strength training can be intimidating and many embark on the journey by themselves,” said Jon Gregory, founder and CEO of Vitruvian. “We take the guesswork out of the equation and enable people to take charge of their health in the most effective and scientific way possible. We’re proud to be a partner with so many progressive gyms to unlock the world of personalized resistance training across the globe.”

Businesses that are interested in using Vitruvian Technology in their gym, training center or hospitality venue can register their interest at vitruvianform.com/pages/commercial. Those interested in trying out the Vitruvian Trainer+ can sign up for a demo at a gym location near them or a virtual demo at vitruvianform.com/pages/try. The Trainer+ is available for purchase on Amazon or at vitruvianform.com.

About Vitruvian

Vitruvian is the smartest connected fitness product on the market, bringing the gym weight room to your home packed in a slim, carbon fiber platform that can slide under a bed or couch. Delivering up to 440 lbs of digital weight, the Vitruvian trainer utilizes artificial intelligence to adjust the weight to individual users in real time, loading and deloading the optimal resistance up to 1,000 times per second. Vitruvian’s patented technology includes the Vitruvian app which gives users access to 200+ exercises, classes curated by elite fitness coaches, goal-oriented programs, data tracking and performance insights. Founded in 2020, and headquartered in Perth, Australia, Vitruvian has a number of retail showrooms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and ships worldwide. For more information, visit vitruvianform.com.

