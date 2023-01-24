URMC Golisano Children’s Hospital and Elemeno Health Partner to Launch Workforce App to Empower Surgical Staff and Improve Patient Experience

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemeno Health, the developer of a customizable digital platform serving frontline healthcare teams, and University of Rochester Medical Center-Golisano Children’s Hospital, a nationally-ranked children’s hospital in Rochester, New York, have partnered to implement a user-friendly application to support perioperative staff with just-in-time resources, digital communication, and actionable insights.

Elemeno focuses on promoting practice standardization and improving patient care. The customizable clinical and resource app condenses otherwise-overwhelming information into bite-sized content accessible and easy to consume, and specific to each department’s needs. The Elemeno app is helping GCH maintain consistency in surgical care and workflows, improve the onboarding experience, and promote an optimal experience for patients and their families.

Golisano surgeon-in-chief Dr. Marjorie Arca and director of pediatric nursing Laurie Athans are leading the collaboration. Elemeno is enabling all members of the interprofessional surgical team to easily access guidelines and knowledge specific to pediatric surgical patients within the GCH environment. This is allowing faster and more effective onboarding of nurses, residents, and students, and translates to efficient, consistent, and high-quality care.

Equipment, supplies, workflows, and staff are frequently changing. The perioperative nursing team is using Elemeno’s actionable and accessible support to better equip their nurses for success. Fingertip access to curated material applicable to the needs of each patient allows them to deliver quality care in a dynamic environment.

Elemeno is the first of its kind — a digital platform that helps to train, retain, and engage clinicians and frontline staff more efficiently. The app delivers hospital best practices in easily digestible resource formats like how-to video clips, interactive guides, concise updates, and intuitive checklists. Content is available 24/7 on any device.

“The Operating Room is a complex high-risk environment; consistency in care and workflows is essential to quality outcomes,” shares Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, Elemeno Health’s founder and CEO. “Elemeno empowers clinicians with a just-in-time job aid that promotes that consistency, which is particularly important because hospital staff is constantly changing, and the patient journey crosses so many different clinicians.”

Healthcare systems around the country are improving care with Elemeno. Elemeno supports staff in a modality familiar to an incoming workforce of digital natives. In a period when turnover is at an all-time high, Elemeno has improved retention (up to 50%), decreased onboarding and training times (over 40%), and cut medical errors and hospital-acquired conditions (up to 75%).

About Elemeno Health

Elemeno Health provides a cloud-based solution that helps healthcare systems empower frontline staff with customized bite-sized support specific to each team’s workflows, locations, and supplies. An all-in-one clinical and resource app, Elemeno makes best practices accessible and consumable just in time, on any device, driving practice standardization and consistent delivery of high-quality care. Elemeno is deployed in major health systems nationally, including UCSF Health, El Camino Health, LCMC Health, and OSF HealthCare. Elemeno is a partner of the Emergency Nurses Association and winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians’ 2021 Emergency Medicine Innovator of the Year. Learn more at elemenohealth.com.