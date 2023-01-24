IDIQ Partners with Three National Tax Associations to Bring Awareness of Increasing Identity Theft Risks Heading into Tax Season

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDIQ®, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring, today announced its partnerships with three major national tax associations to bring awareness to the dangers and problems of identity theft, especially with tax filings. The partnerships will provide educational resources and protection for both tax professionals and their clients. The partnerships with the National Center for Professional Education (ncpeFellowship), National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) and National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP) will help reach more than 3 million tax filers and tax professionals across the nation.

“Tax-related identity theft is one of the fastest-growing scams recognized by the Internal Revenue Service, and they have now placed the onus on tax professionals to protect their clients by mandating that they implement policies to protect personal information,” said Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ. “We are pleased to partner with these leading tax associations to elevate awareness of this growing problem and arm professionals with the tools they need to help protect themselves and their clients against identity theft.

“Taxes are top of mind for many as we start the New Year, and now is the ideal time to extend awareness of the IDIQ suite of resources for the tax industry.”

The partnerships between IDIQ and ncpeFellowship, NAEA and NSTP will provide agents education and resources to help guard against threats to safety and privacy of clients’ personal records. Tax professionals and their clients will have access to identity theft protection with real-time fraud monitoring and protection, Social Security number alerts, dark web monitoring and credit report monitoring and scores.

The ncpeFellowship is an organization founded and created for members of the tax professional community who are committed to being the best educated in the profession of tax preparation. Their mission is to promote, support and enhance the effectiveness of members in the profession.

“Identity protection of America's taxapyers is not only a responsibility we take seriously but a commitment to the taxpayers we serve,” said Beanna Whitlock, EA, executive director of ncpeFellowship. “We strive to find the ‘protection’ our taxpayers need and deserve and have found it in IDIQ.”

NAEA was founded in 1972 to support and advocate for enrolled agents, the only federally-credentialed tax professionals. NAEA provides practice resources, education, networking and peer support to thousands of enrolled agents across the country and abroad.

“With tax season around the corner, enrolled agents are in high demand. Recent IRS changes have more businesses and taxpayers seeking the expertise that EAs offer as the only federally-licensed tax practitioners specializing in taxation and who have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS,” said Megan Killian, executive vice president, NAEA. “NAEA remains committed to making tools available to our members that help them adhere to professional responsibilities such as those outlined in the IRS’s data security requirements.

“Our new partnership with IDIQ offers what we anticipate will be a valuable resource that will help our members alleviate concerns about data security – both for themselves and their clients.”

NSTP, founded in 1985, is committed to helping its members attain the greatest expertise, proficiency and competency in all areas of the tax profession. The association exists to equip members to be qualified to effectively provide professional tax preparation services for their clients.

Federal law requires tax professionals to create, implement and maintain an information security plan to protect client data.

For more information on partnering with IDIQ to provide tax fraud and identity theft protection resources, visit www.idiq.com.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.