Focus on Member Experience and Technology Position SafeRide Health for Accelerated 2023 Growth

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafeRide Health, the leading technology-first platform connecting patients to care, announced today the launch of 19 new Medicare Advantage partnerships and growth into six new markets.

During a historic start to 2023, delivering rides to millions of Medicare and Medicaid members, SafeRide launched the first-of-its-kind self-managed transportation program. The program empowers health plans to bring transportation benefit management in-house with enhanced control and oversight of the member experience – backed by the support and expertise of SafeRide’s intuitive and scalable technology platform. Whether clients choose SafeRide’s self-managed or fully-managed transportation program options, they benefit from real-time insights that drive member experience metrics that help boost key Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Star Rating metrics like member satisfaction, benefits utilization, and grievance rates.

“At SafeRide, we’re driven by the mission of restoring access and dignity to care, one ride at a time. In 2022, we scaled that mission with our partners and transformed the quality and experience of countless rides to life-sustaining care,” said Robbins Schrader, CEO and Co-founder of SafeRide Health. “As we begin 2023, we’re thrilled to expand with leading partners who see access to care as a key strategy to addressing Social Determinants of Health.”

SafeRide continues to refresh healthcare logistics as one of the first providers to integrate rideshare services as a frictionless, modern way for members to request pre-authorized rides at their convenience. Recent data from Lyft showed SafeRide helped decrease no-show rates by 63 percent and reduced call center volume by 30 percent with rideshare benefits.

“This past year, we saw tremendous success, and we’re thrilled to see even more indicators of growth through 19 new health plan partnerships, eight new states and more than 500 new NEMT suppliers. We’re proud to now serve over four million members across the country,” said Andy Auerbach, Chief Revenue Officer of SafeRide. “These program launches nearly double the number of lives our technology touches, and that means together with our partners, we’re helping close the gap between need and access for some of the most vulnerable populations.”

Reports estimate that 14 percent or one in eight seniors in the U.S. will not have adequate access to non-emergency care in 2023. In understanding the collective needs of the populations they serve, leading health payors like Alignment Health Plan are working to combat these statistics by partnering with SafeRide to offer a range of NEMT services, including on-demand transportation. The new Medicare Advantage benefit saw rapid adoption, with 20 percent of monthly rides being fulfilled on-demand within two hours of the request.

To learn more about implementing technology-first NEMT services, visit www.saferidehealth.com.

About SafeRide Health

SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to reducing barriers to care by improving the delivery of non-emergency medical transportation to people across America. SafeRide Health leverages proprietary technology and a nationwide network of vetted transportation providers to give payers and health systems a more intelligent way to deliver cost-effective, on-demand transportation while improving the patient experience. SafeRide serves the largest Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and provider programs in the country. Learn more at www.saferidehealth.com.