Bidgely Brings Climate Tech Expertise for Empowering Smart Energy Decisions to DistribuTECH 2023

Bidgely joins Duke Energy, Ameren, Southern California Edison, the Department of Energy and more in a series of live sessions and demonstrations at DistribuTECH 2023.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will take the stage February 7 - 9 during the annual DistribuTECH International conference in San Diego, Calif., alongside fellow industry partners and thought leaders to explore the complexities and opportunities of transforming today's energy grid. From the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), widespread electrification and the proliferation of clean energy, Bidgely will showcase the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in enabling both utilities and consumers to optimize use of existing grid resources and infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions.

Bidgely will also participate in the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative’s 2023 Consumer Symposium, held in conjunction with DistribuTECH, during the session Destination Electrification on Monday, February 6 at 3:45 pm PT. Hear from Bidgely’s head of innovation, Maria Kretzing, the Department of Energy’s Chris Irwin and CLEAResult’s James Russell on how utilities are preparing for the new wave of electric transportation, including EV-centric programs that support managed charging and incentivized load shifting.

Prominent Bidgely DistribuTECH Sessions

Driving Change: Duke Energy’s Approach to EV Partnerships, Pricing and Programs

Tuesday, February 7, 2:10 – 2:40 pm local time

Bidgely’s Maria Kretzing will sit down with Duke Energy’s Senior Vice President of Pricing and Customer Solutions Lon Huber to discuss Duke Energy’s concerted approach to managing the EV revolution through a combination of key technology and corporate partnerships as well as the strategic application of data analytics.

Customer & Grid: How Data Analytics Unlocks Both Sides of the Meter for Visualizing, Managing, and Optimizing the Impact of DERs

Tuesday, February 7, 10:30 - 11:30 am local time

During a breakout panel session with Senior Vice President of Asset Strategy and Planning for Southern California Edison Erik Takayesu, Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will explain how data analytics enables greater visibility and optimization of distributed energy resources (DERs) on today’s grid.

Two Sides to Every Meter: How Ameren’s AMI Strategy Offers Value to Customers and the Grid

Tuesday, February 7, 3:20 - 3:50 pm local time

Bidgely’s Vice President of Strategy and Growth Jeff Wahl and Ameren Missouri’s Director of AMI Strategy & Implementation John F. Luth, will showcase the real-world success of how Bidgely and Ameren are using smart meter data to transform customer engagement and drive effective time-of-use rate implementation.

Engaging Live Demonstrations and Exhibits

Daily theater sessions will take place with Net Zero Alliance (booth #1819) to showcase a new turnkey approach to EV managed charging that optimizes charging at scale, supports grid resilience and delivers greater savings for utilities and their customers.

To schedule a meeting with Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2023, visit bidgely.com/events/dtech.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.