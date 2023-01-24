Shields Health Solutions and Phoenix Children’s Partner to Establish Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the nation’s premier specialty pharmacy accelerator, announced today that it has partnered with Phoenix Children’s, one of the fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems in the country, to develop a new specialty pharmacy program. The collaboration will provide patients who have complex, chronic conditions easier access to specialized pharmacy services designed to lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve overall health.

The partnership between Phoenix Children’s and Shields will initially serve patients with cystic fibrosis, with plans to expand to additional patient populations. Now, specialty pharmacy liaisons will guide patients and caregivers who fill prescriptions with Phoenix Children’s and will work with patients on-site. Among other things, these liaisons can assist patients and families with navigating barriers to care, such as health insurance prior authorizations or securing financial assistance.

Expanded patient support services, combined with access to recently approved and newly available specialty medications, will give Phoenix Children’s patients greater availability for onsite treatment options. Shields currently partners with more than 75 health systems around the country and has helped their patients reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery — often within two days — and improved medication adherence greater than 90 percent on average.

“Specialty pharmacy services provide challenges for all patient populations, but pediatric patients have unique needs that require tremendous support,” said John Lucey, CEO at Shields. “We are proud to provide that support for patients at Phoenix Children’s and help them achieve the best possible health outcome.”

One of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children’s has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the “Best Children’s Hospitals” in the country for twelve consecutive years. The health system has also earned recognition as the top children’s hospital in Arizona for two consecutive years. As Arizona’s only pediatric health system and a leader in the Southwest, Phoenix Children’s advances hope, healing and the best healthcare for every child and family.

“Through our partnership with Shields, we are establishing premier specialty pharmacy services that will allow us to enhance the world-class care we provide our communities,” said Mike Meekins, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Phoenix Children’s. “These new services allow for additional opportunities to improve care continuity for our patients while also reducing the administrative and financial burdens that can sometimes accompany these critical medications.”

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with more than 70 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Phoenix Children’s

Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children’s Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children’s Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.