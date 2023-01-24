Etiometry is the First to Achieve FDA Clearance of an AI-Based Risk Algorithm that Alerts for Inadequate Oxygenation of Adult Patients in Critical Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software, announced today its IDO2 Index™ was cleared for adult use by the Food and Drug Administration. Now, U.S. hospitals can arm adult critical care teams with risk analytics that alert them to patients likely experiencing inadequate oxygen delivery. With this heightened situational awareness, clinicians can take action to avoid complications related to hypoxic conditions – a fundamental mission in critical care medicine. The IDO2 Index™ is Etiometry’s first FDA-cleared index for adults in the U.S. and follows Health Canada and CE Mark approvals for pediatric and adult patients in 2022.

Available for pediatric use in 2016, the Etiometry platform was initially developed to enable ICUs to continuously aggregate the vast amount of data generated by high-acuity patients and display it visually to aid the teams in avoiding missing meaningful events. By using its proprietary models of human physiology to interpret patient-generated data for individualized risk assessments, Etiometry’s patented risk analytics technology calls attention to potential adverse patient states. Evidence suggests that these risk indices can help enhance care and decrease length of stay, as well as readmissions.

“Critical care settings are innately stressful. Using technology to centralize information and analytics on a single screen eliminates burdensome manual tasks. It allows clinicians to make data-driven decisions more efficiently – which is better for clinicians and patient care,” explained Etiometry’s CEO, Shane Cooke.

Etiometry collects data from hospitals across the globe to drive continuous improvement of risk algorithms. The company has compiled a comprehensive database of more than 150 million hours of patient physiologic signals, fueling algorithm enhancements and new developments. The IDO2 Index™ expansion into adult patients in the U.S. brings the company’s total FDA clearances to eight. It comes on the heels of the FDA clearance of two new algorithms for pediatric patients in 2022: Acidemia Index™ and HLA Index™.

“With each iteration, Etiometry is scaling our technology to detect more pathways of patient deterioration, further strengthening the platform’s safety net for clinicians caring for critically ill patients,” said Dimitar Baronov, Etiometry Co-founder and CTO. “This is what drives us. In fact, we are in the midst of developing our next-generation technology that identifies the etiologies of inadequate oxygenation, hence our company’s name: Etiometry.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has eight FDA clearances, four Health Canada approvals and CE marking. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry’s software is utilized in more than 20 of the top U.S. children’s hospitals and a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. The Etiometry Platform is an end-to-end data management software solution for the collection, analysis, visualization, and archiving of ICU clinical data. It is designed to facilitate the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.