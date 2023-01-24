Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine Selects eClinicalWorks as Platform for New Dental Program

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced a partnership with the Kansas City University (KCU) College of Dental Medicine. In July 2023, KCU’s College of Dental Medicine will welcome its first round of students and use eClinicalWorks’ Electronic Dental Record (EDR) software to train these future dental health professionals to address the growing oral health needs in the four-state region.

After conducting a comprehensive study of all available EDR solutions, KCU’s College of Dental Medicine chose eClinicalWorks because of its robust functionalities, user friendliness, and integrated medical records for interprofessional education and care. “We were impressed with eClinicalWorks’ experience working with community health centers (CHCs). Oral health care is often akin to CHCs, so this focus is aligned with our program’s mission,” said Tim Saxe, KCU’s Director of Strategic Initiatives. “The eClinicalWorks team is very receptive, and we’re excited to partner with them to improve the digital dental health experience.”

The eClinicalWorks cloud-based EDR offers a complete view of a patient’s dental history, problem lists, medications and allergies. With the eClinicalWorks EDR, KCU College of Dental Medicine will have access to:

Online booking and contactless check-in through healow Open Access®,

healow TeleVisits™ for patient evaluations, pre-operative consultations and post-operative check-in visits,

Patient engagement tools—such as the Patient Portal, healow® app and eClinicalMessenger®—for reminders, follow-up care and patient satisfaction surveys, and

Interactive charts to show the movement of teeth, quick-launch buttons for procedures, cost estimate tools, and referral, order and medication management.

“We’re proud to partner with the KCU College of Dental Medicine as they train the next generation of dental health professionals,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “This partnership will help equip future dental health professionals with the skills to operate efficiently and effectively post-graduation and improve our offerings for streamlined dental care. eClinicalWorks continues to see immense success with our comprehensive cloud-based Electronic Dental Records as we add hundreds of new dental customers.”

About Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine

Kansas City University’s College of Dental Medicine is a four-year DMD curriculum with the philosophy that dentists are primary care clinicians capable for caring for underserved and/or vulnerable populations. The integrated curriculum is layered to enable continuous reinforcement of clinical and non-clinical skills throughout the program as described below by year. The program will be welcoming its first class of 80 students in July 2023. Learn more about the program at www.kansascity.edu/programs/college-of-dental-medicine.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.