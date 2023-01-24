TNEDICCA and Archenia Rewrite Insurance Lead Generation Playbook with Exclusive Tech Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TNEDICCA®, a leader in traffic crash data and location risk analytics, and Archenia™, a market leader in insurance lead generation and qualification, are combining their strengths with an exclusive technology partnership to help insurers quickly transform leads into profits. The collaboration combines Archenia’s high-intent leads with TNEDICCA’s Location Risk Score, improving both lead quality and customer experience by matching the right lead to the right insurer.

TNEDICCA uses its proprietary crash database of more than 30 million crashes to generate the Location Risk Score. The database is created from police reports and includes accurate crash location data using geolocation. Archenia will use TNEDICCA’s Location Risk Score to optimize their qualified leads with these enhanced criteria.

“This innovative use of our Location Risk Score enables insurers with more comprehensive selection capability,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “By using our score to enrich leads, insurers have the opportunity to immediately optimize new business acquisition.”

The technology partnership comes as insurers face various macroeconomic factors and are increasingly focused on profitability. Higher quality leads will help insurers build a more profitable book of business.

“We are excited to be able to offer this enhancement for our insurance customers,” said Travis Fairchild, president of Archenia. “This exclusive partnership will allow us to efficiently and effectively connect consumers with insurance carriers in a unique way that helps solve two industry pain points, namely lead quality and profitability.”

About Archenia

Archenia works with many of the world’s leading brands, and its unique call and text messaging strategy has established it as a leader and innovator in communicating with and qualifying prospective new customers. The company uses a combination of intelligent technology and real humans to deliver high-quality customer prospects. Based in Seattle, Washington, Archenia has clients and team members across the United States. For more information, visit www.archenia.com.

About TNEDICCA

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TNEDICCA’s mission is to reduce future traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics. TNEDICCA has built the most comprehensive accident location database of more than 30 million crashes covering 94% of the U.S. auto insurance market. The company provides solutions to auto insurance, navigation service, automotive manufacturing, and transportation planning industries. The company provides telematics and non-telematics risk scores that are empirically proven to enhance pricing precision and better risk selection. Connect with TNEDICCA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.tnedicca.com.

