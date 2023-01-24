Andersen Global Bolsters Australian Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global reinforces its Australian platform through a Collaboration Agreement with professional services firm BoardRoom, adding three locations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Over the last six months, Andersen’s presence in Australia has grown by more than 400 multidisciplinary professionals following the announcement about a collaboration with Cornwalls less than four months ago.

Operating for more than 50 years, BoardRoom provides its clients with accounting, payroll, corporate secretarial and related services to both private and public entities. The Australian firm is an affiliate of BoardRoom Business Solutions Pte. Ltd., a collaborating firm of Andersen Global with presence across the Asia Pacific region in Singapore, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong.

“We are dedicated to delivering exceptional client-focused solutions driven by innovation and technology,” Office CEO Rhett Tregunna said. “We look forward to joining our BoardRoom colleagues as a collaborating firm of Andersen Global in the Asia Pacific region and enhancing our global capabilities by working with the organization’s other member firms and collaborating firms.”

“The Asia Pacific region is an important market for our global organization and this collaboration with BoardRoom will further solidify our global platform as a one-stop-shop,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Rhett and his team will work synergistically with our member firm and collaborating firm in Australia to provide integrated, best-in-class service in a seamless manner.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.