Auto Hauler Exchange Launches New Online Marketplace That Transforms How Shippers and Carriers Connect

ROCHESTER, Mich. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auto Hauler Exchange today announced the launch of its new online marketplace that transforms the way shippers and carriers connect with one another. The first digital marketplace of its kind in the vehicle logistics industry, the new Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX) connects rigorously vetted large and small vehicle haulers across the United States and Canada directly with vehicle shippers. By eliminating the middleman typically required in vehicle logistics, AHX streamlines the shipping process, cuts shipping delays, and reduces empty space on carriers and unnecessary miles while increasing revenue.

AHX is an easy-to-use, online portal for vehicle logistics, offering both transparency and improved profit margins for shippers and carriers. As the middleman is no longer necessary for shipping logistics with AHX, an entire layer of costs is eliminated; shipping fees are lower with no middleman markup and carriers see higher profitability with shipper direct pricing for both single and full truck loads.

“Vehicle logistics processes are very dated and fragmented. This has impacted the entire vehicle supply chain with a considerable loss of vehicle carriers actively hauling. The Auto Hauler Exchange online marketplace is a transformative option to remedy this situation. The exchange provides a digital ecosystem where shippers and haulers can work together,” says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange. “We enable shippers to market their opportunities directly to carriers, so there is no middleman pulling revenue away from the transaction. We also enable carriers to embrace opportunities directly from large scale shippers that they would not normally see.”

Vehicle remarketers, dealers, fleets, rental car companies, auctions, and manufacturers can now expand their buying and selling reach by leveraging the nationwide carrier partnerships within AHX. They can also trust that the carriers that are moving their vehicles are vetted and have the correct authority, insurance, and safety ratings to do the work.

Carriers on the exchange can now move vehicles for large scale shippers they would not previously have had the opportunity to work for. They can pick and choose which opportunities fit their routing on a day-by-day basis to maximize their capacity and eliminate empty miles, while allowing them to plan their backhauls in advance. Also, AHX pays the carrier on their terms, enabling them to receive payments in as little as 48 hours after all documents have been uploaded into the system.

Automation capabilities within the exchange enables shippers to instantly track their deliveries through the integrated Transportation Management System (TMS) at any time by mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. When circumstances require immediate changes to be made, shippers and carriers also have the option to call each other directly for rapid coordination. Dashboards, email, messaging, alerts, and notifications are all built into the exchange platform to further streamline operations, providing digitized operations that require less manpower.

“In essence, we are replacing the middleman and digitizing tedious and time consuming manual operations with sophisticated technology that we customized for vehicle transportation in partnership with our marketplace platform provider, Nautical Commerce,” says Neubauer. “We have automated the complex workflows of the vehicle logistics ecosystem seamlessly on the robust Nautical platform, enabling the exchange to provide a frictionless experience that is easy to learn and use. During beta testing of the new exchange, AHX moved vehicles for over 20 dealership groups and remarketers throughout the US and signed up approximately 200 carriers with over 700 assets. These numbers are growing rapidly with the launch and we are excited about our trajectory.”

“Royce and the Auto Hauler Exchange team are visionaries in an industry that has traditionally been resistant to change. By reinforcing the relational pieces of their business and digitizing the low value transactional aspects, Auto Hauler Exchange can better serve their customers — both shippers and carriers,” says Ryan Lee, Founder & CEO of Nautical Commerce. “Nautical is proud to be the technology partner powering the next-generation of logistics brokerage.”

Suburban Ford of Troy, Michigan transports as many as 50 vehicles a month from auction houses to their car lot, and the number is growing. Used car manager Terry Lange, has worked with many different shipping companies, but now will only ship with the Auto Hauler Exchange.

“With the Auto Hauler Exchange, I’ve been able to get the cars from the auction with a one- to two-day turnaround at a fraction of the cost per unit that the auction house would charge. I see as much as a 30 percent savings. Previously it could have taken as long as two weeks for the auction house to arrange shipping,” Lange says. “The Auto Hauler Exchange has been nothing but exceptional – the best turnaround time, savings per unit, transparency of rates and terms, and customer service.”

About Auto Hauler Exchange

Auto Hauler Exchange is a vehicle logistics online marketplace and community that enables shippers and carriers to connect directly to eliminate empty miles driven while maximizing capacity. The exchange gives control back to carriers, empowering them to fill their trucks by connecting them directly to shippers and cutting out the middleman. By using technology, AHX creates a frictionless, efficient environment for vehicle transportation. For additional information, visit autohaulerexchange.com.

About Nautical Commerce

Nautical is a multi-vendor ecommerce platform enabling B2B businesses to own their industry by leveraging the marketplace model. Using Nautical’s headless technology, businesses can easily embrace and extend their existing infrastructure to grow beyond their inventory, become a platform for their industry, consolidate multi-brand businesses, and more. To learn more about how Nautical can help grow your business, visit www.nauticalcommerce.com.