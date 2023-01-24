Soloviev Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Soloviev Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Soloviev Group, today announced a $100,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

The foundation supports the Blue Ridge Parkway, which borders the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. With some 16 million visitors annually, the parkway and its adjoining national parks have more visitors than the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite national parks combined.

The parkway was originally conceived of and begun by the Works Progress Administration under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933. Now celebrating its 88th year, it offers stunning views of Appalachia along its 469-miles and provides scenic access to crests and ridges of five major ranges within the central and southern Appalachian Mountains.

“The Blue Ridge Parkway is truly a national treasure that provides some of the most beautiful scenery in America. We are pleased to support the foundation’s work that not only provides a wonderful experience for tourists but also supports 17,900 jobs and provides a cumulative benefit to the local economy of more than $1 billion to support the Appalachian economy,” said Stefan Soloviev, chairman of the Soloviev Group.

“We are excited to have the support of the Soloviev Foundation to expand our work uniting stakeholders and incubating creative solutions to preserve and protect one of the most biodiverse ecoregions in the temperate world,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

The Soloviev Foundation and Group

The Soloviev Foundation, part of the Soloviev Group, is a 501c3 charity that supports veterans, under-privileged children, art, education and humanitarian aid to the Ukraine, among others.

The Soloviev Group is the holding company for several businesses operated by Stefan Soloviev. (For more information see: LEADERS Interview with Stefan Soloviev, Chairman, Soloviev Group (leadersmag.com.) The Soloviev Group encompasses divisions that include, but are not limited to, Realty and Development, in addition to Hospitality, Transportation & Railroad, and Agriculture & Ranching divisions.

The company operates in New York City, and the East End of Long Island, including Shelter Island, and also owns Crossroads Agriculture, a large-scale integrated farming and ranching operation based in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico. That company is one of the country’s largest privately held agribusinesses. Soloviev is the 26th-largest landowner in the United States.

For more information, go to https://solovievgroup.com.

About the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway was the first national rural parkway to be conceived, designed, and constructed for a leisure-type driving experience. Its varied topography and numerous vista points offer easy public access to spectacular views of central and southern Appalachian rural landscapes and forested mountains. It connects Shenandoah National Park in Virginia with Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

As an example of pre- and post-World War II automotive rural parkway design, the Blue Ridge Parkway retains the greatest degree of integrity of any parkway in the United States. The Parkway is recognized around the world as an international example of landscape and engineering design achievements with a roadway that lies easily on the land and blends into the landscape.