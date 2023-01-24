Enterra Solutions Announces Multi-Year SaaS Contract with Fortune Brands Water Innovations for Advanced Trade Promotion and Pricing Optimization

PRINCETON, N.J. & NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterra Solutions, the leader in autonomous value-chain optimization and decision-making solutions, and Fortune Brands Water Innovations (“Fortune Brands”), a business segment within the industry-leading home and security company Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), have announced their partnership under a multi-year Solution-as-a-Service contract. Fortune Brands will deploy the Enterra Revenue Growth Intelligence System™ (ERGIS™) to evolve its trade promotion planning process as well as optimize its pricing strategies for all product lines across North America.

Leveraging Enterra’s Autonomous Decision Science™ (ADS®) technology, the next evolution of data science and enterprise AI, ERGIS™ will autonomously analyze, optimize, and prescribe recommendations to determine the best trade promotion schedules and pricing strategies, as well as their expected performance. It will also look at optimizing list price changes across the different distribution channels to maximize profitability with the current portfolio. Integration of Enterra’s technology will enable Fortune Brands to accelerate profitable growth in today’s ever-changing and complex marketplace.

“ By deploying Enterra’s trade promotion and pricing optimization capabilities, Fortune Brands is committing to advancing their business operations by enabling scalable and reliable AI systems to perform trade promotion and pricing optimization and decision-making,” said Stephen DeAngelis, Enterra Founder, President, and CEO. “ As inflation, supply chain disruptions and changing buyer behavior continues to drive uncertainty in markets, Fortune Brands will have the industry’s most advanced system in place to help respond to market changes quickly and fuel future profitable growth.”

“ In a volatile market, the value offered by Enterra’s solutions was clear,” said Chris Venditti, Revenue Growth Management Leader at Fortune Brands. “ By scaling Enterra’s trade promotion and pricing optimization capabilities across our business, we will gain a competitive advantage that allows us to better achieve our business targets and serve our customers.”

Fortune Brand’s implementation of ERGIS™ is the first step toward achieving autonomous end-to-end value chain optimization and decision-making capabilities. To learn more about Enterra’s solutions for global brands, click here.

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions is an Autonomous Decision Sciences (ADS®) company that is defining the next evolution of data science and enterprise AI by bringing the power of autonomy to complex organizational decision-making. Enterra’s breakthrough ADS® technology brings together human-like reasoning AI and computational intelligence into one integrated platform that accounts for the complex, multi-faceted nature of the real-world and drives accurate, autonomous decision-making at-scale and at the speed of the market. Enterra’s ADS® technology powers a set of next-generation business applications that act as Systems of Intelligence by coupling internal and external data with your organization’s collective knowledge and expertise to generate deep insights, perform optimizations, and orchestrate human-like decision-making across the value chain, all in a virtuous learning environment. The result is greater competitiveness, resiliency, and enterprise value for your organization, and the catalyst that enables your transformation into an Autonomous Intelligent Enterprise™. With Enterra’s always on, always vigilant, always competing, always learning technology, true autonomy for the enterprise is within reach. Enterra’s solutions are helping the world’s leading brands and organizations operate smarter by finding higher meaning in their data.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.