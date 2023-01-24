Trinity Health and Strive Health Launch Kidney Care Collaboration Through Loyola Physician Partners

Kidney disease affects 37 million adults in the United States, including more than 38% of those over 65 years old. (Photo: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Catholic health systems, and Denver-based Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, announced a collaborative effort to deliver high-quality, whole-person care for Loyola Physician Partners patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

Loyola Physician Partners is a clinically integrated regional network formed by Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health. Loyola Medicine is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, and a team of primary care and specialty care physicians at over 15 Chicago-area locations; and a large ambulatory network of clinics offering primary and specialty care. Strive Health will work together with Loyola Physician Partners to pilot specialized population health programs and capabilities to serve CKD and ESKD patients in the greater Chicago area. The goal of the pilot program is to deliver a new clinical care model that helps patients slow the progression of the disease and preserve their kidney function as long as possible.

The CDC estimates that kidney disease affects 37 million adults in the United States, including more than 38% of those over 65 years old. Kidney disease drives $410 billion in unmanaged annual medical spend, demonstrating the need for earlier intervention and specialized care coordination.

“The Strive team is honored to have the opportunity to work with the Loyola Physician Partners patients and practitioners to begin our kidney care journey with Trinity Health,” said Chris Riopelle, co-founder and CEO of Strive Health.

For decades, kidney care has focused almost entirely on end-stage kidney disease, when a patient’s options are typically limited to dialysis or a transplant. Using predictive analytics and machine learning, Strive’s technology can gather data from various of sources to gain a holistic view of the patient’s experience. Then Strive’s Kidney Heroes™ interdisciplinary clinical care team including nurse practitioners, dietitians, pharmacists, care coordinators and licensed clinical social workers uses that information to gain a better understanding about the patient’s risk of hospitalization or the progression of their disease. Team members serve as an extension of the patient’s physician to help manage both kidney disease and comorbid conditions, such as diabetes, that can impact a patient’s overall health. The result is less frequent hospitalizations, fewer readmissions, lower costs and better outcomes.

“Loyola Physician Partners is proud to add specialized kidney care services to our population health programming, both to improve outcomes for our patients, as well as providing additional support to our providers,” said Keith Veselik, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of population health at Loyola Medicine.

ABOUT STRIVE HEALTH

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology and seamless integration with local providers, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease to end-stage kidney disease. Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Strive’s case management and population health programs are accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and its technology platform, CareMultiplier™, is certified by HITRUST. For more information, visit Twitter, LinkedIn or www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.

ABOUT LOYOLA PHYSICIAN PARTNERS

Loyola Physician Partners is a physician-led clinically integrated regional network which allows participants to collaborate to improve health outcomes through care coordination across the continuum, continuous quality improvement, and appropriate utilization of resources. This collaboration allows our network of over 2,000 primary care physicians and specialists, both employed and independent, to respond to new healthcare models by working together on what is referred to as the Triple Aim: Better Care, Better Quality, and Lower Overall Cost of Care. Together, we form a network that includes a major academic medical center, community hospitals, home health agencies, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, skilled nursing facilities and community agencies.

ABOUT LOYOLA MEDICINE

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT TRINITY HEALTH

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 123,000 colleagues and nearly 27,000 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 26 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 88 hospitals, 135 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. Based in Livonia, Michigan, its annual operating revenue is $21.5 billion with $1.4 billion returned to its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For the latest updates and stories from Trinity Health, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.