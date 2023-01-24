The Academic Leadership Group Partners with the Society of Women Engineers to Include Coaching in Its Academic Leadership for Women in Engineering (ALWE) Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Academic Leadership Group, a Massachusetts-based, women-owned leadership and organizational advisory firm specializing in high touch, individualized coaching for university faculty and senior leaders is offering a first-of-its-kind group and peer coaching experience to women engineering faculty enrolled in SWE’s Academic Leadership for Women in Engineering (ALWE) program.

ALWE addresses the need for more women in academic leadership positions in engineering and fosters the professional growth of women in academia by providing female academics in engineering with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue, acquire and excel in university leadership positions. It is based upon work supported through the generosity of the Henry Luce Foundation, Inc.

“ In our ongoing work with university faculty of many backgrounds and at many levels, we have seen the impact of coaching. Our clients often tell us that they find the process to be transformative. Coaching provides clarity, insight and greater self-efficacy. We are delighted to partner with SWE in this important work.” said Julie Jungalwala, President of the Academic Leadership Group.

Increasingly, organizations of all kinds are recognizing that coaching is key to developing next-generation leaders across many fields. In today's rapidly evolving and highly competitive environments, university faculty need to develop their leadership skills earlier in their careers. Academic leaders must not only continue to excel in their field and contribute ground-breaking research, but also to drive innovation and change through their reputation and their ability to empower and develop the people with whom they work.

In the SWE ALWE program, group and peer coaching sessions are designed to support participants in gaining practical and actionable approaches to setting leadership goals, enhancing the understanding of individual and unique talents and how to develop these talents into leadership strengths. The program is designed to develop participants’ self-awareness of their abilities as a leader, apply concepts learned from coaching and in the ALWE program to speciﬁc situations and challenges, and to build mutually supportive relationships with other program participants.

“ We are delighted to add leadership coaching as an integral component to our program this year, and we look forward to learning through this process so that we can provide outstanding outcomes for the program participants,” said Rachel Porcelli, who directs the ALWE program as SWE's Learning & Development Program Manager. “ This was a key goal of ours for this year, and it is exciting to see it come to life.”

About the Academic Leadership Group, Inc.

The Academic Leadership Group (ALG), founded in 2019, is a woman-owned consulting firm focused on providing coaching and organizational assessment services to universities. Our passion is to partner with organizations desiring to unleash the potential of their mission and their people, and to bring humanity to this work. We build partnerships grounded in these values: We put people and relationships first. We meet our clients where they are and partner over the long term. We work with our clients to balance the important and the urgent, and to succeed at both. We celebrate learning and excellence. For more information about ALG and its services, please visit www.academicleadershipgroup.com.

About SWE

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org.

Source: The Academic Leadership Group