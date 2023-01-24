Penny Finance Signals a New Era for Women With Their AI-powered Financial Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penny Finance, the first online financial mentorship platform for women, today announces the launch of an all-in-one community feature. The new community feature provides a welcoming space for women where they can come together and share advice on financial wellness for today and the future. The new community page is moderated by the experienced Penny Finance team, offering financial mentorship for women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through Penny Finance, women finally have the tools and community support they need to get their money, debt, and investing questions answered.

In a recent survey, we discovered 67% of Penny members want to know if they are making the right financial decision for themselves and their families. Paired with Penny’s tailor-made money plans and self-empowered education, this new community platform signals a new era for women to nurture both financial health and financial wealth.

“Women are whip-smart. We are more educated, live longer, and yet, we typically retire with one-third of the wealth of a man. Why? The system wasn’t built for us. The world of finance is a ‘boys club’ with its own rules. But, the good news is, it’s not as complicated as they made it out to be. Managing your finances should be easy. Penny is here to show women how to discover their wallet’s untapped potential; so together, we can close the wealth gap,” says Crissi Cole, CEO & Founder of Penny Finance.

The impact on women is tremendous. Tyler Chanel, a Penny Member from Los Angeles, shares: "Understanding finances can seem like an overwhelming task, but Penny makes it super easy. Their e-learning platform shares practical tips and is super interactive. I love how they break down topics such as investing, owning a home, and budgeting without using too much finance jargon. Best $10 a month I've ever spent."

The launch of the new community feature underscores the momentum around Penny Finance’s growth potential and increased demand for financial wellness tools for women. Earlier this month, the fintech startup celebrated its acceptance into the 2022 class of the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator, run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates.

About Penny Finance

Founded by Wall Street veteran Crissi Cole, Penny Finance is the first personalized and tech-powered financial mentor that provides real-world knowledge to women who don’t have access to a financial advisor. Through tailor-made money plans, instant insights, and digestible financial education, Penny offers individualized money advice to help women increase cash flow today, and retire with wealth tomorrow. Join the Penny Finance community at penny-finance.com.