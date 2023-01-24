Nacha Welcomes CBIZ Human Capital Management as Newest Nacha Certified Firm

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha has approved Nacha Certified status for CBIZ Human Capital Management (HCM), a provider of workforce management solutions.

Third-Party Senders using the ACH Network set themselves apart in today’s competitive marked by voluntarily becoming Nacha Certified. Successful Nacha Certified candidates demonstrate effective ACH Rules compliance and risk management, as well as sound corporate governance.

“Nacha welcomes CBIZ HCM to the select group of organizations meeting rigorous Nacha Certified standards,” said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration. “ACH Direct Deposit payments are at the heart of payroll processing, and by becoming Nacha Certified, CBIZ HCM is showing its commitment to high quality ACH payment processing.”

“CBIZ Human Capital Management is honored to have received the Nacha certification in relation to our role as a third-party sender through the ACH Network,” said Jim King, CBIZ HCM Business Unit President. “Given the volume of transactions processed each year on behalf of our clients, we recognize the ACH Network as a secure payment method and uphold the Nacha standards. This certification helps demonstrate our dedication to maintaining high standards and strong controls regarding the movement of payroll funds through the ACH Network.”

Nacha Certified Third-Party Senders demonstrate to their financial institutions and customers that they meet Nacha standards. Learn more at nachacertified.org.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About CBIZ HCM

CBIZ Human Capital Management is a division of CBIZ, Inc., a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. With an experienced team of over 300 professionals nationwide and national resources at their disposal, CBIZ Human Capital Management delivers payroll, time, HR, and benefits solutions for a seamless journey from hire to retirement – providing organizations with customized strategies to maximize human capital success. For more information, visit https://www.cbiz.com/insurance-hr/services/human-capital-management.